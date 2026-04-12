Dogecoin News Today as Pepeto Targets 100x While DOGE Tests Support

The dogecoin news on April 11 turned heads when DOGE flashed a Wave 5 Elliott expansion setup at its macro trendline support, the same session that triggered $3.8M in short-term liquidations.

SOL held $81.90 while analysts weighed whether either could sustain a breakout. Pepeto has raised above $8.1M with a confirmed Binance listing approaching, setting up the 100x the large cap charts cannot deliver.

What Is Driving the Crypto Market This Week

According to Coinpedia and CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin hit a rare alignment on April 11 as its macro trendline support, Elliott Wave cycle structure, and RSI reset converged at the same level, a setup that has historically preceded the strongest impulsive rallies in DOGE’s history.

The same session saw $3.8M wiped from short-term leveraged positions. Analysts note a confirmed close above $0.105 shifts the bias bullish, while $0.085 remains the floor the thesis depends on.

Dogecoin News Picks Three Tokens Worth Watching This April

Pepeto: The 100x Presale Before the Binance Listing

Some presale projects focus on hype, but Pepeto is building something traders will actually use every time they open a position. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks in seconds and the PepetoAI risk scorer scores every position for risk before capital commits, giving every buyer a clear read on what they are entering before money leaves the wallet. That kind of infrastructure is exactly what serious traders need when dogecoin news drives volatility in either direction.

When markets swing and wallets scramble, capital stuck on the wrong chain or in an unscored contract bleeds fast. Pepeto eliminates both. When tools genuinely protect capital, wallets follow, and Pepeto is pulling fresh capital from across the market with above $8.1M already raised.

Pepeto also confirmed a Binance listing, an event that draws its own wave of buyers who were not in the presale, and a former Binance expert sits on the dev team to make sure the launch delivers. The listing is drawing buyers who have been watching from the sidelines, now weighing the presale price against what they will pay after the listing removes it.

With above $8.1M raised, a 420 trillion token supply audited by SolidProof, and the token at $0.000000186, Pepeto sits at the start of its lifecycle, built by the creator who took the original Pepe token from nothing to a global meme coin alongside a dev team including a former Binance expert. If Pepeto keeps adding wallets while the listing window narrows, this entry closes permanently. The wallets inside today are the ones the next crowd buys from at listing price.

Dogecoin: The OG Meme Coin at a Structural Inflection

According to Coinpedia, Dogecoin trades at $0.090 in April 2026, forming a Wave 5 expansion setup against its long-term trendline support that has historically launched DOGE’s strongest rallies.

Active addresses rose 28% recently, support holds at $0.085, and resistance sits at $0.102. Analysts see $0.15 to $0.22 as achievable in 2026 if the setup confirms. From $0.090 though, reclaiming the $0.73 ATH demands a multi-year cycle, not one listing event.

Solana: Network Strength at a Discounted Entry

According to CoinMarketCap, Solana trades at $81.90 in April 2026, with daily transactions recently reaching 42M and DEX volume hitting $1.8B in 24 hours. Support holds at $76 and resistance sits at $100.

The bull case rests on developer activity and throughput metrics that few competing chains have matched. From $81.90 at its current market cap though, a 10x return demands years of capital rotation rather than one listing event.

Conclusion

The Wave 5 setup DOGE flashed on April 11 told the market something was building, and the crowd tracking that signal is the same crowd that shows up to presales one step too late. Pepeto at above $8.1M raised with a confirmed Binance listing ahead is the entry the next wave of buyers will not find once it opens.

SolidProof completed the audit and the dev team includes the former Binance expert the exchange demands. Visit the Pepeto official website before the presale closes. Every buyer who arrives after the listing will know what the presale price was, and that number will not be easy to sit with.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Is Pepeto a good investment given today’s dogecoin news?

Pepeto has raised above $8.1M with a confirmed Binance listing approaching while DOGE tests the $0.085 support that determines its next move. The presale entry closes the moment the listing opens.

What does the dogecoin news Elliott Wave setup mean for investors?

DOGE’s Wave 5 convergence at macro trendline support on April 11 is the setup analysts say precedes the strongest DOGE rallies in history. A confirmed close above $0.105 shifts the bias to expansion.

Which crypto offers the best entry during this dogecoin news cycle?

Pepeto is building real infrastructure with a confirmed Binance listing ahead. Visit the Pepeto official website to enter at the presale price before the listing removes today’s entry.