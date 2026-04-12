Dogecoin News: 176% Address Spike Before Doge Day as Pepeto Tops $8M

Active DOGE addresses jumped 176% in a single week while the token holds support at $0.089, and the dogecoin news this month carries a signal most holders are still processing.

Polymarket gives 50/50 odds of hitting $0.10 by May 1, and Doge Day on April 20 adds fuel that could push the breakout either direction. Even the most bullish forecast targets $0.113 this month, a 19% gain from a $14 billion cap. Pepeto has raised more than $8 million with a confirmed Binance listing approaching, the presale entry DOGE holders who remember $0.002 wish they could find again.

Dogecoin News Heats Up as Active Addresses Spike 176% Ahead of Doge Day

Active DOGE addresses jumped 176% in one week according to CoinDCX, confirming renewed retail participation ahead of the April 20 Doge Day event (CoinDCX). Polymarket traders are split 50/50 on whether DOGE reaches $0.10 by May 1, reflecting uncertainty between strong engagement and the descending channel capping price since October 2025 (CoinMarketCap). Developer contributions rose 300% year over year.

DOGE Outlook and the Presale That Could Outrun It

Pepeto

There is no certainty that DOGE will make a decisive move above $0.10, or that the breakout will happen before Doge Day passes. This is exactly why Pepeto and the opportunity it represents carry so much weight right now. Wallets believe that Pepeto could deliver returns that, at the current $0.000000186 price, could reshape their entire position in this cycle, and the dogecoin news backs that belief because more than $8 million entered the presale while the broader market stayed in extreme fear.

The key driver for Pepeto is working utility. PepetoSwap handles every trade at zero cost and the cross chain bridge moves tokens between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana without charging a fee, all packed into a platform built for wallets that want tools, not promises. Best of all, the exchange is already running and the confirmed Binance listing puts a date on the moment presale wallets turn into exchange wallets, with additional volume from the listing likely to follow.

Since wallets can rely on Pepeto to scan contracts through the risk scoring engine before capital enters and bridge assets across networks in real time, the mass adoption case writes itself. The dogecoin news shows addresses climbing, but DOGE offers zero tools and zero yield. The cofounder who built the original Pepe coin runs Pepeto while SolidProof completed the audit, and 185% APY staking compounds on every token held.

Put simply, Pepeto’s listing event could deliver returns that dwarf what the DOGE forecast projects from a token already at $14 billion, and the Pepeto platform itself will likely stay active and relevant for years because exchange infrastructure does not disappear after one cycle the way meme hype does.

Dogecoin News and Price Prediction

DOGE trades at $0.091 with support at $0.089 and resistance at $0.10, and the RSI sits in neutral near the mid 40s as the descending channel tightens (CoinDCX).

CoinDCX projects $0.107 by April 20 if the market holds, and CoinCodex targets $0.117 by mid April (CoinPedia). Closing above $0.10 opens the path to $0.135, but losing $0.085 sends the token toward $0.075. The dogecoin news around Doge Day could trigger short term excitement, but the math from a $14 billion cap means even a rally to $0.135 delivers 42%, a fraction of what presale entries collect when the listing opens.

Conclusion

The dogecoin news turned bullish after addresses jumped 176% and Doge Day approaches, but DOGE at $0.091 with a $14 billion cap may not deliver much despite the activity spike. With DOGE, external events move charts. With Pepeto through the Pepeto official website, the listing date is the event that turns projections into real returns.

The right investment at the right time can change everything, and the people who bought PEPE from the same cofounder turned early entries into the biggest wins of their lives because they acted before the crowd confirmed it. Entering the presale now is acting on that signal at the same stage, and the pricing disappears permanently when the Binance listing opens.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the latest dogecoin news reveal about DOGE before Doge Day?

The dogecoin news shows a 176% weekly address spike with support at $0.089 and resistance at $0.10, and Polymarket gives 50/50 odds of reaching $0.10 by May 1.

How does the DOGE address spike affect the broader meme coin outlook?

Active DOGE addresses and developer contributions both spiked, but the descending channel from October 2025 still caps price, and the token needs a close above $0.10 to confirm any breakout.

Is Pepeto a stronger entry than DOGE for meme coin returns this cycle?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with the Pepe cofounder leading the project and a confirmed Binance listing, offering presale entry through the Pepeto official website that analysts project could deliver 100x returns DOGE cannot match from its $14 billion base.