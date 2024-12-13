The artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing an unprecedented surge, with its value surpassing $184 billion in 2024 – a substantial increase of nearly $50 billion compared to the previous year. The AI sector is expected to keep growing and race past $826 billion by 2030.

With such rapid expansion on the horizon, investment in AI-driven projects is set to sustain the momentum. However, as interest in AI reaches a fever pitch, competition among startups is becoming fierce. For this reason, we want to unveil seven dedicated agencies poised to spotlight your AI startup in 2024-2025.

Outset PR

Specializing in Web3, blockchain, and AI, Outset PR is a go-to agency for promoting cutting-edge projects. Among its prominent AI-related case studies, Outset PR helped XPANCEO adapt deep tech content for a mass audience and localize it into Arabic to foster development in the MENA region.

The agency effectively communicates the value of every project it undertakes. For instance, Outset PR successfully managed the communication strategy for Choise.ai as the company underwent a major transformation, integrating B2B and B2C services and developing innovations like an AI-powered blockchain. The agency’s collaboration with Glambase is another standout example: in just over two weeks, Outset PR nearly tripled organic interest in the platform through targeted lead-generation efforts.

Outset PR’s service suite for startups is comprehensive, offering traffic acquisition, go-to-market strategies, newsbreak promotion, and more. With a network of over 2,400 media outlets, the agency ensures that its clients’ narratives are not only heard but make headlines globally.

2. ContentGhost

ContentGhost specializes in ghostwriting services tailored for founders and executives across industries such as Tech, SaaS, Web3, and AI. What sets ContentGhost apart is its focus on crafting personalized, insightful stories specifically for Twitter (now rebranded as X).

Their services encompass everything from initial consultation and strategy formulation to content production and analysis, ensuring that each publication aligns with the client’s objectives and resonates with their target audience.

One aspect to consider when working with ContentGhost is their current waiting list, which reflects the high demand for their services. However, the company has recently begun processing new requests, alleviating wait times for prospective clients.

3. Coinbound

Coinbound is a crypto marketing agency that has been in business for more than six years. While the cryptocurrency industry is its main emphasis, Coinbound has demonstrated skill in handling AI projects. To substantiate its expertise, the agency features case studies that highlight its successful campaigns in both crypto and AI sectors.

Despite having a smaller network of media partners than Outset PR – which boasts over 450 connections – Coinbound has nonetheless delivered satisfying results to over 800 clients. It offers a variety of services, including branding, influencer marketing, SMM, and more. Given its experience and reputation, Coinbound stands out as a valuable partner for businesses looking to break into the AI industry.

4. Single Grain

Single Grain is a marketing agency that offers a diverse range of services, with expertise in areas such as SEO, PPC, CRO, content marketing, SaaS, e-commerce, education, and AI marketing. Established in 2014, the company has nearly a decade of experience in the digital marketing space.

Throughout its operations, Single Grain has produced numerous successful case studies, showcasing its ability to deliver results across a variety of industries. This track record makes Single Grain a strong choice for AI startups seeking expert guidance in developing and executing marketing strategies tailored to their unique needs.

5. Infosys

Infosys is an AI consulting agency with a long-established presence, founded in 1981. The company specializes in delivering digital services and consulting solutions on a global scale. Specifically, Infosys operates an AI-driven center that plays a key role in guiding organizations through the modifications necessary for digital transformation.

Its AI-focused approach is further enhanced by the deployment of scalable and flexible digital technologies. With this strategy, Infosys aims to achieve unprecedented levels of organizational efficiency and boost customer satisfaction.The agency supports businesses worldwide in navigating the complexities of digital change and in maximizing their operational potential.

6. NoGood

NoGood is a growth marketing agency that has been active for over six years. With extensive experience across industries like SaaS, B2B, and Fintech, NoGood also brings its expertise to support AI startups. The agency has demonstrated its capacity to help clients stand out in the AI landscape by strengthening and expanding user bases for several leading AI brands globally.

For businesses looking to enhance their growth strategies, NoGood offers an array of services, including landing page building, demand generation, SEO, performance marketing, and more. By leveraging these services, NoGood assists companies in effectively reaching their target audiences and achieving their growth objectives.

7. M8M

Is media exposure a result of success, or is success the outcome of media exposure? It’s a debatable question. However, one thing is certain: without news coverage and effective media management, even the most user-friendly, modern, and innovative product risks remaining unnoticed.

The M8M nesmaking agency provides AI startups with a chance to become a unicorn, strategically highlighting its key strengths in the media. Agency’s services are a unique mix of producing and creativity combined with classic PR techniques, which allow it to create viral coverage targeting such media as Forbes, Techcrunch, and CNBC.

With each team member’s journalistic background, M8M has a keen understanding of the media landscape and knows how to craft content that captures attention and becomes tomorrow’s top tech news. An average PR campaign they secured for clients garnered over 300 publications, reaching more than 800 million readers, in addition to recognition from industry leaders, investors, and journalists.

Conclusion

So there you have it, these are the best agencies that AI startups should consider in 2024-2025. Each has unique benefits, and the choice should align with your specific objectives.

For example, Outset PR boasts the most extensive media network of all the listed companies, ensuring great visibility through comprehensive PR and traffic acquisition strategies. ContentGhost, though highly specialized, is ideal for building a strong personal brand for founders or executives on X.

Coinbound and Single Grain are exceptionally competent marketing agencies offering a wide range of services. Infosys is a large consulting agency that provides expertise beyond marketing, while NoGood takes pride in helping AI startups live and grow. M8M, in turn, offers extensive news coverage and great media management.

With the collective AI experience of Outset PR, ContentGhost, Coinbound, Single Grain, Infosys, NoGood, and M8M, we are confident that your startup will be in good hands.