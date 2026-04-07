Dimonoff Joins the Wi-SUN Alliance as Contributing Member, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Open Standards for Smart Cities

Dimonoff, a globally recognized leader in smart street lighting control, is proud to announce that its parent company, Vectanor Group Inc., has joined the Wi-SUN Alliance as a Contributing Member. This milestone reinforces Dimonoff’s long-standing commitment to delivering interoperable, standards-based IoT solutions for utilities and municipalities worldwide.

“Joining the Wi-SUN Alliance reinforces our commitment to open, interoperable infrastructure for cities,” said Daniel Noiseux, General Manager of Vectanor Group. “Municipalities need flexibility to evolve their systems over time, and open standards are key to making that possible.”

What is the Wi-SUN Alliance?

The Wi-SUN (Wireless Smart Ubiquitous Network) Alliance is a global industry association of more than 300 member organizations across 46 countries. It promotes and certifies interoperable wireless solutions based on open standards, particularly for smart utilities, smart cities, and industrial IoT applications.

With over 100 million Wi-SUN-enabled devices deployed worldwide—including large-scale smart lighting networks in cities such as Miami, Paris, and London—the standard has become a leading choice for outdoor IoT mesh networking. Wi-SUN technology enables resilient, self-forming, and self-healing communication networks capable of scaling to millions of devices across wide geographic areas.

Why This Matters for Utilities and Municipalities

For public utilities and municipalities evaluating smart infrastructure investments, vendor lock-in remains one of the greatest risks. Wi-SUN directly addresses this concern by certifying that products from different manufacturers can operate on a single, unified network. Cities can select best-in-class components — controllers, gateways, sensors — with the confidence that they will interoperate seamlessly, today and for decades to come.

Wi-SUN’s enterprise-grade security architecture meets the stringent cybersecurity requirements that critical municipal infrastructure demands:

X.509 device certificates with ECDSA-SHA256 for unique device identity

AES-CCM encryption for data confidentiality and authenticity

EAP-TLS mutual authentication based on IEEE 802.1X access control

Automatic key rotation with configurable lifetimes

These capabilities are not proprietary claims — they are independently verified through third-party certification testing at Wi-SUN-appointed laboratories.

What Dimonoff Brings to the Wi-SUN Ecosystem

With more than 575 projects deployed across six countries and over 850,000 connected devices, Dimonoff brings extensive field experience in smart street lighting and urban infrastructure. Its solutions have consistently delivered measurable results, including up to 50% reductions in energy consumption and significant decreases in maintenance costs, with typical return on investment achieved within three to five years.

Dimonoff’s deployments span cities of all sizes, from major urban centers such as Montreal (132,500+ fixtures) and Laval (37,000 luminaires saving CA$2.75M annually) to small municipalities through cooperative programs like the FQM collective project (145,000 streetlights, $6.8M in annual savings). These implementations demonstrate the scalability, reliability, and operational impact required for modern smart city infrastructure.

By joining the Wi-SUN Alliance as a Contributing Member, Vectanor Group will actively participate in the evolution of the Wi-SUN standard, contributing real-world expertise to ensure that the needs of smart lighting and municipal deployments are well represented.

SCMS: The Most Versatile Smart City Platform

At the core of Dimonoff’s offering is SCMS (Smart City Management System), a powerful platform designed to manage and optimize connected urban assets. SCMS enables municipalities to monitor, control, and analyze devices through a single, unified interface.

Built on an open and flexible architecture, SCMS supports integration with a wide range of third-party technologies, allowing cities to expand beyond lighting into additional applications such as environmental monitoring, public safety, and smart parking. This interoperability aligns naturally with the Wi-SUN Alliance’s philosophy of open standards.

As Dimonoff integrates Wi-SUN capabilities, SCMS will serve as a centralized platform for managing Wi-SUN-certified devices alongside existing infrastructure—providing cities with a unified, scalable approach to smart city operations.

A Natural Fit: Shared Values, Shared Vision

Dimonoff’s product line already reflects the standards-first philosophy that defines the Wi-SUN Alliance:

RME — Smart Wireless Lighting Node (external controller), certified ANSI C136.41 and Zhaga Book 18

RTM — Smart Wireless Lighting Node (internal controller) with RGBW architectural lighting capability

LNLV — Smart Wireless Lighting Node for low-voltage and solar-powered applications

G3+ — IoT Gateway supporting up to 1,000 nodes with autonomous operation and NEMA 4X (IP66) enclosure

DOO Express — Cost-effective IoT management platform for smaller deployments

As a Contributing Member, Vectanor Group will actively participate in shaping future Wi-SUN specifications, with full access to technical working groups and draft standards — ensuring that the needs of smart lighting deployments are well represented in the evolution of the Wi-SUN FAN standard.

For existing Wi-SUN Alliance members, the addition of Dimonoff strengthens the ecosystem with a proven smart city platform provider possessing deep vertical expertise in outdoor lighting — consistently the number one entry point for Wi-SUN smart city deployments worldwide.

Availability Through Sourcewell

Dimonoff’s smart lighting solutions, including SCMS, are available through direct engagement or via the Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract #041525-DIMN (valid through July 2029), enabling streamlined procurement for government agencies across North America without lengthy RFP processes.

About Dimonoff

Dimonoff, a member of Groupe Vectanor, is a global leader in smart street lighting control, headquartered in Quebec City, Canada. Founded in 2006, Dimonoff provides end-to-end IoT solutions — from wireless controllers and gateways to its flagship SCMS cloud platform powered by the Fundamentum IoT platform — enabling cities and utilities to reduce energy consumption, optimize maintenance, and build the foundation for smarter, more sustainable communities. Learn more at dimonoff.com.

About the Wi-SUN Alliance

The Wi-SUN Alliance is a global non-profit industry association with over 300 member companies across 46 countries, driving the adoption of interoperable wireless solutions for smart utilities, smart cities, and IoT. Based on open IEEE and IETF standards, Wi-SUN FAN certification ensures multi-vendor interoperability, enterprise-grade security, and scalability to millions of devices. Over 100 million Wi-SUN-enabled devices are deployed worldwide. Learn more at wi-sun.org.

Media Contact

Company Name : Dimonoff

Contact Person: Kristian Carvajal Velk

E-mail: kcvelk@dimonoff.com

Website : www.dimonoff.com.

City : Quebec

State : QC

Country : Canada