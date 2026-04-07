DigiShares Integrates Aptos Blockchain to Expand Infrastructure for Real-World Asset Tokenization

This integration brings Aptos’ high-performance Layer 1 network to DigiShares’ tokenization platform, expanding options for issuing compliant digital securities on one of the fastest-growing Layer 1 networks for institutional finance.

DigiShares, a leading provider of infrastructure for tokenizing real-world assets, today announced its integration of the Aptos blockchain onto the DigiShares platform. The integration enables issuers using DigiShares to launch and manage tokenized assets on the Aptos network, expanding the blockchain infrastructure options available to institutions and asset owners entering digital securities markets.

DigiShares clients can issue and manage tokenized securities and other real-world assets on the Aptos blockchain while using DigiShares’ full tokenization platform. The platform supports investor onboarding, compliance management, cap table administration, dividend distributions, and lifecycle operations, enabling institutions to manage digital securities from issuance through potential secondary trading.

The addition of Aptos, which already supports tokenization activity from firms including BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and Ondo Finance, reflects DigiShares’ strategy to support scalable blockchain networks increasingly used for regulated financial applications.

Aptos is known for its performance-focused architecture, including sub-second transaction finality, and its use of the Move programming language. By integrating Aptos, DigiShares expands the blockchain infrastructure available to clients seeking efficient, future-ready tokenization solutions.

“Tokenization is reaching a stage where scalability and reliability of the underlying blockchain infrastructure matter more than ever,” said Claus Skaaning, CEO and Co-Founder of DigiShares. “By integrating Aptos into our platform, we give asset issuers access to a high-performance blockchain that can support global adoption of tokenized assets. Our goal has always been to make it easier for institutions to bring real-world assets on-chain while maintaining strong compliance and investor management capabilities.”

“We’re seeing a clear pattern of regulated institutions choosing Aptos as their infrastructure layer for tokenized assets. DigiShares brings deep expertise in compliance-first tokenization and a proven client base, which strengthens the institutional toolkit available on Aptos,” said Ryan Zega, Head of Structured Finance, Aptos Labs. ”As more real-world value moves on-chain, having battle-tested issuance and lifecycle management infrastructure on the network is critical.”

As tokenization of real-world assets accelerates across sectors such as real estate, private equity, and infrastructure, financial institutions are increasingly seeking blockchain infrastructure capable of supporting regulated, large-scale financial activity. Adding Aptos to DigiShares’ supported blockchain infrastructure reflects this shift toward high-performance networks that can meet institutional requirements for scalability, transparency, and operational efficiency.

About DigiShares

DigiShares is redefining how real assets are owned and traded. Its white-label tokenization platform gives real estate developers, fund managers, and asset owners the tools to issue, manage, and trade compliant digital securities with ease and transparency.

Trusted by more than 200 clients worldwide, DigiShares automates investor onboarding, compliance, and cap-table management and powers RealEstate.Exchange (REX), the first US-regulated trading platform for tokenized real-estate shares.

www.digishares.io

About Aptos Network

Aptos is a high-performance proof-of-stake layer-one blockchain. Aptos’ breakthrough technology, scalable infrastructure and user safeguards are designed to power the next generation of financial systems by offering unparalleled high throughput and low latency that can scale to billions of users.

About Aptos Foundation

Aptos Foundation is dedicated to supporting the development and ecosystem of the Aptos protocol. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses. For more information about Aptos Foundation and its initiatives

www.aptosnetwork.com