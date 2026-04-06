North Korean hackers drained $285 million from Drift Protocol after six months of infiltration, and the cryptocurrency news cycle delivered both the biggest DeFi theft of 2026 and a ceasefire rally that sent Bitcoin above $69,000 in the same week. SOL dropped 38% this year and BNB holds $605, but both need the macro to shift before delivering meaningful returns.

Pepeto has raised above $8 million as the same cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products and 420 trillion supply watches the identical math form again, and matching that previous peak from presale cost is 150x with a working exchange this time.

Cryptocurrency News Leads With $285 Million Drift Hack and Ceasefire Recovery

North Korean state hackers executed a $285 million exploit on Drift Protocol after a six month infiltration, the largest DeFi theft of 2026, per CoinDesk. Bitcoin rallied 3% to $69,500 on ceasefire hopes the same week, squeezing $196 million in shorts, per CoinDesk. The contrast between verified and unverified projects is the clearest signal for anyone watching: capital flows to audited infrastructure during fear, and presale entries with confirmed listings benefit most when conditions improve.

SOL Rebuilds, BNB Holds, and the Pattern That Already Proved 150x Works

Pepeto

While the cryptocurrency news reports hacks and rallies, Pepeto is the platform where SolidProof tested every contract before the first wallet committed capital. PepetoSwap charges nothing on any transaction so positions stay whole, and the chain bridge lets holdings travel between networks without losing value to gas. The Pepe token creator runs the project with a Binance platform builder who designed the order flow, and above $8 million committed during 47 days of extreme fear backs the conviction.

The station where tokens get reviewed, positions get opened, and funds get transferred operates from one place while the cryptocurrency news warns about protocols that lost everything. Pepeto sits at $0.000000186 with the Binance listing drawing near, and 187% APY staking increases holdings while the 420 trillion token count Pepe carried to $11 billion now has working trading tools.

The cryptocurrency news keeps debating which token recovers first, but Pepeto offers the cofounder who already proved the math works: same supply, same energy, and reaching the same peak is 150x with more behind it this time.

The cofounder already proved the math works once with zero products, and doing it again with a working exchange is a pattern repeating, not a prediction.

Solana

SOL trades at $82 per CoinDesk, down 38% in 2026 after the Drift hack shook DeFi confidence. SOL needs $185 to recover half its losses. The cryptocurrency news on Solana centers on hack recovery, and the token needs a $60 billion market cap to reclaim $160, returns that presale entries deliver from one event.

BNB

BNB holds $605 per CoinGecko, ranked fourth after overtaking XRP. April targets $671, an 11% best case. The cryptocurrency news on BNB is steady, but $605 entries need trillions for multiples, and presale math offers what BNB at this price cannot.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrency news this week exposed a $285 million hack and delivered a ceasefire rally, and through both Pepeto kept filling with capital from wallets that saw the cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products doing it again with 420 trillion supply and a working exchange. Matching that previous peak from the current presale cost is 150x, and the wallets that see the pattern are entering now through the Pepeto official website is betting on a pattern that already worked rather than hoping SOL recovers from a hack or BNB grinds toward 11% over the quarter.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest cryptocurrency news in April 2026?

The $285 million Drift hack, Iran ceasefire talks, and Schwab spot crypto launch dominate, creating both caution and optimism across the market.

How does Pepeto compare to SOL and BNB for this cycle?

SOL needs hack recovery and BNB targets 11%, while Pepeto offers 150x math from the same cofounder who proved it with Pepe, backed by SolidProof and above $8 million raised.

Is the cryptocurrency news pointing to Pepeto as the best presale?

The presale closes at listing, and the Pepeto official website is where wallets lock in the cost the cofounder’s track record projects could deliver 150x.