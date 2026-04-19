Polygon launched sPOL on April 14, a liquid staking token designed to deliver better rewards to POL stakers while keeping their capital available for use across the ecosystem. The move aligns with the network’s push to boost participation and strengthen security as it targets 100,000 transactions per second.

This cryptocurrency news arrives as BTC holds above $75,000 and institutional money continues flowing into exchange products. Pepeto has raised over $9.2 million during this cycle with a confirmed Binance listing approaching, and the presale is drawing the kind of capital that signals early stage conviction from wallets that have seen this setup before.

Polygon Launches sPOL Liquid Staking as Network Activity Grows

Polygon launched sPOL on April 14, giving stakers a liquid token that earns rewards while remaining usable across DeFi protocols according to CoinGecko. The launch follows the Giugliano hardfork on April 9 that reduced finality times and embedded fee data into block headers, bringing the network closer to its Gigagas target of 100,000 transactions per second according to CoinMarketCap.

Cryptocurrency news coverage shows that Polygon is also acquiring Coinme for $100 to $125 million to enter regulated US payments, confirming the network’s push into real world transaction rails.

Cryptocurrency News Roundup: Pepeto, BNB, and ADA in 2026

Pepeto

The cryptocurrency news cycle moves fast, and the projects that survive across market conditions are the ones with tools that stay useful whether prices rise or fall. That is what separates Pepeto from the noise.

The PepetoAI risk scorer rates every trade from entry to exit so traders see the risk before they commit, and the zero fee swap engine removes the cost of moving between tokens so every dollar goes into the position. That combination means a trader using Pepeto’s tools pays nothing on the trade and knows the risk before entering, which is the kind of edge that drives adoption in any market.

The cryptocurrency news also shows that institutional capital is flooding into exchange infrastructure, and Pepeto is building exactly that at a price point that institutions cannot access through their own channels. The creator of the original Pepe token now builds this ecosystem alongside a former Binance expert, and a SolidProof audit confirms every contract before the Binance listing opens.

With over $9.2 million raised and 181% APY staking already active, the wallets entering now understand that once the Binance listing opens, the presale entry is gone and every buyer after that pays the market price.

BNB Holds at $625 as Binance Burns $1.28 Billion in Tokens

BNB trades at $625 per CoinGecko, down 55% from its all time high of $1,370 but holding as the most resilient large cap in the 2026 drawdown. The 34th quarterly burn destroyed 1.72 million tokens worth $1.28 billion, and Binance launched IPO Prime to give retail crypto holders access to pre IPO equity investments. Changelly projects BNB between $616 and $671 by end of April. The cryptocurrency news confirms BNB’s strength, but from $625 the returns stay limited to roughly 1.8x even in the bullish scenario.

ADA Tests Support as Midnight Sidechain Approaches

ADA trades at $0.249 per CoinMarketCap, holding above key support after falling from $1.25 in January 2025. The SEC classified Cardano as a commodity, and DeFi TVL crossed 520 million ADA while the Midnight privacy sidechain prepares for mainnet. Spot ADA ETF filings from Grayscale and VanEck remain pending. Cardano’s research driven approach gives it staying power, but the $9 billion market cap means the kind of returns that change portfolios come from earlier stage entries.

The Bottom Line

The cryptocurrency news this week proves that bull run signals are building, with Polygon launching liquid staking, BNB burning over a billion in tokens, and BTC holding $75,000 as institutional ETFs pull in capital. Now is the moment to find the investment that delivers when recovery turns into a full rally, and presales with confirmed listings are where the biggest gains come from. Every crypto millionaire gives the same advice, buy while the market is red, because the wallets that entered BNB at $0.15 before its first listing turned a small bet into a fortune. Pepeto is still at presale pricing with $9.2 million raised, but this raise could close without warning, and knowing about Pepeto early and watching it list without a position is the kind of miss that follows a trader through the rest of the cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest cryptocurrency news today?

Cryptocurrency news shows Polygon launched sPOL liquid staking, BNB completed a $1.28 billion quarterly burn, and BTC holds above $75,000 as institutional ETF inflows continue building across major funds.

How is Bitcoin performing in the latest cryptocurrency news?

The cryptocurrency news confirms BTC held above $75,000 after the Strait of Hormuz relief rally, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley both filing Bitcoin ETFs in the same month.

Which presale is trending in cryptocurrency news right now?

Pepeto leads the 2026 presale market with $9.2 million raised, 181% APY staking, working exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing that positions early wallets for the kind of return that post listing buyers cannot access.