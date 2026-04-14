Morgan Stanley just became the first major bank to launch its own spot Bitcoin ETF, and the cryptocurrency news that followed shook the entire market because it proved that the biggest names in finance are no longer watching from the sidelines. SOL and XRP both sit far from their highs while institutional capital picks new lanes to enter. Even as the broader market posted a dip this week, Pepeto kept drawing fresh wallets that see a confirmed Binance listing and a working product already live, with more than $8.8 million raised during conditions that sent most retail traders to the exit.

Cryptocurrency News This Week as Morgan Stanley Launches First Bank Issued Bitcoin ETF

Morgan Stanley launched the MSBT spot Bitcoin ETF on April 8, making it the first time a major US bank put its own name on a crypto product, per CoinDesk. The fund charges 0.14% annually, undercutting BlackRock IBIT by 11 basis points, and it pulled $34 million in volume on day one, per ETFdb. Morgan Stanley runs 16,000 financial advisors managing $6.2 trillion in client assets, and cryptocurrency news coverage noted that those advisors can now steer capital into a bank branded BTC fund for the first time. The signal is clear: Wall Street committed to crypto, and every project with real infrastructure benefits from that trust shift.

Digital Asset Entries and Large Cap Holds Competing for Returns in April 2026

Pepeto: How One Platform Turned the Crypto Headlines Into a Presale Advantage

The cryptocurrency news cycle delivered its strongest institutional signal this week, but bank ETFs are not the only factor sending capital toward confirmed listings this week. The real story is that Morgan Stanley putting its name on crypto lifts the trust floor under every audited presale with working products, and Pepeto sits directly in that path because institutional credibility now extends to every verified entry in the market.

A former Binance executive who designed exchange systems from scratch joined the team behind a complete platform that swaps tokens on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana while bridging assets between all three at zero cost. Built for traders who follow cryptocurrency news and need their capital protected, PepetoSwap runs every trade without fees so the money normally lost to gas on other chains stays in the wallet. Every tool is already live and SolidProof verified every contract on the platform, which proves Pepeto goes past a short play because the platform drives token demand with every swap and bridge that processes through the system.

Because the platform handles real volume, analysts calculate 100x or above once the Binance listing confirms, and those numbers only apply to wallets holding the presale before the price shifts for good. That is why over $8.8 million came in while fear gripped the wider market, and holders staking at 184% APY keep growing their position while listing day gets closer. The entry at $0.000000186 vanishes when the first trade goes live, and the cryptocurrency news this week only confirms that presale wallets collect what large cap holders watch from the outside.

SOL: Speed Without the Returns

SOL trades at $86,64 after dropping 80% from its 2025 peak near $400, per CoinGecko. The network processes millions of transactions daily and the Firedancer upgrade targets over a million TPS, but even a return to $200 only delivers a 2.4x from current levels. Cryptocurrency news keeps covering the tech upgrades, but the math from an $86,64 entry cannot match what a presale delivers before the listing opens trading.

XRP: Legal Wins Priced In

XRP sits at $1.37 with a $77 billion market cap after settling most legal battles, per CoinGecko. The cross border payments case is strong, but XRP already priced in the regulatory clarity that crypto headlines celebrated last year. A move to $2 means a 1.5x, and that is the ceiling for a token that already had its breakout moment.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrency news just proved that Wall Street is fully inside crypto, and while corrections still rattle the charts, every cycle paid the most to people who moved while the entry was open. Every SOL holder who bought at $10 and every XRP buyer who entered below $0.50 made that decision when nobody believed, and that single move built their wealth.

Pepeto offers that same decision right now with a confirmed Binance listing and a working platform, and the Pepeto official website is where that early money keeps arriving before listing day sets a new floor. Moving while the presale is open is the only way to collect what the listing delivers, and the moment that first trade prints, today’s entry becomes the one everyone else wishes they had taken.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What did Morgan Stanley do that made cryptocurrency news this week?

Morgan Stanley launched MSBT, the first spot Bitcoin ETF from a major US bank, with a 0.14% fee and $34 million in day one volume. The move signals full Wall Street commitment to crypto.

How does the Morgan Stanley ETF launch affect new crypto projects in 2026?

Bank branded crypto products raise the trust standard for every verified presale with confirmed listings. Pepeto benefits directly because its Binance listing and SolidProof audit match the institutional grade that Morgan Stanley now demands.

Is Pepeto a strong entry based on this week’s cryptocurrency news?

The Pepeto official website shows more than $8.8 million raised during extreme fear, proving that the same kind of early capital that filled BTC ETFs is also flowing into presale entries before the listing changes the price.