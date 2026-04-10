The US and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire on April 8 after Pakistan brokered a suspension of bombing, and the crypto market responded immediately with Bitcoin jumping past $71,000, Ethereum jumping 6%, and $196.7 million in short positions liquidated across exchanges.
This crypto update matters because geopolitical relief restores risk appetite overnight, and the entries positioned before that sentiment shift capture the widest returns. While large caps bounce on ceasefire headlines, Pepeto has raised above $8.8M because early wallets are positioned for 100x before the confirmed Binance listing opens.
US Iran Ceasefire Triggers $196.7 Million in Short Liquidations
Trump agreed to suspend bombing of Iran for two weeks after Pakistan stepped in, and Iran’s foreign minister welcomed the agreement while the Strait of Hormuz reopened immediately, according to 24/7 Wall St. Bitcoin broke past $71,000, oil dropped from $113 to below $95 per barrel, and $196.7 million in short positions were liquidated as the entire market flipped risk on, according to CoinDesk. For this crypto update, geopolitical relief reverses fear in hours, and the entries that were made during fear collect the returns that ceasefire headlines create.
Crypto Update: Tokens Positioned for the Recovery Wave
Pepeto: Presale Pricing That Survived the Fear and Benefits From the Relief
The ceasefire proves that fear is temporary and recovery rewards the entries made before sentiment shifts. Pepeto survived the entire fear period without losing a single dollar of presale value, which is why above $8.8M is raised and stages fill ahead of schedule.
The zero fee swap engine eliminates trading costs on every chain, giving holders the speed to reposition the moment geopolitical relief sends capital flooding back into risk assets. PepetoAI catches contract risks and whale activity before capital is at stake, the kind of protection that prevents the losses which wipe out recovery gains. Both tools cleared SolidProof audits and operate live.
The cofounder who built the original Pepe to an $11 billion market cap with zero products and a 420 trillion supply now leads Pepeto, with a Binance veteran directing the exchange. Matching that same price on Pepeto is 150x, and this time a working exchange sits behind it. This crypto update keeps returning to Pepeto because the cofounder already proved what the market is pricing in.
Cardano: Positive Price Action but Deep Discount Remains
Cardano trades near $0.25 after consecutive days of gains, stabilizing above its 50 day SMA, according to CoinMarketCap. Breaking the downtrend line could push ADA toward $0.37 and potentially $0.44 if buying pressure holds. The SEC’s commodity classification gives ADA regulatory clarity, and the ceasefire relief adds a sentiment tailwind. But at $9.7 billion, even a recovery to $0.50 doubles from here, which requires months of sustained capital inflow that one confirmed listing event matches instantly.
Chainlink: Oracle Leader With Compressed Recovery Math
Chainlink trades near $8.86, sitting 83% below its $52.99 all time high, according to CoinMarketCap. CME launched LINK futures in January, the Bitwise ETF filing adds institutional access, and the CLARITY Act would permanently lock LINK’s commodity status. The fundamentals are the strongest oracle infrastructure in crypto, but at $6.5 billion, even a rally to $20 adds roughly 125%. For this crypto update, LINK offers real value but the return math needs quarters to deliver what presale pricing captures from one listing.
Conclusion
The US Iran ceasefire restoring risk appetite overnight proves that fear is temporary and the entries made during fear collect the returns that recovery creates, making this crypto update one of the most important of the cycle. While Cardano flashes breakout signals and Chainlink carries the strongest oracle fundamentals, both require quarters of sustained buying before meaningful multiples develop.
The presale at the Pepeto official website held steady through every day of fear and now benefits from the relief. The cofounder built the original Pepe to $11 billion with zero products and 420 trillion supply, matching that price on Pepeto is 150x and this time a working exchange sits behind it, which means the presale entry available right now is 150x if the cofounder matches what they already proved with less.
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FAQ
What is the biggest crypto update this week?
The US Iran ceasefire sent Bitcoin past $71,000 and liquidated $196.7 million in shorts, restoring risk appetite across the entire market in a single session.
How does the ceasefire affect crypto entries?
Geopolitical relief reverses fear overnight, proving that entries made during fear collect the widest returns when sentiment shifts, which is exactly what presale pricing during drawdowns delivers.
Why does Pepeto benefit from sentiment shifts?
Presale pricing holds steady during fear while listed tokens bleed, and the confirmed Binance listing captures the full return gap when recovery arrives. Visit the Pepeto official website for presale entry and live tools.