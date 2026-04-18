Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson has opened fire on Bitcoin Improvement Proposal BIP-361, the quantum protection fork that would freeze roughly 1.7 million pre-2013 BTC, including Satoshi’s holdings. He called the plan legalized theft.
Pepeto has raised over $9.13 million, the SolidProof audit is public, three exchange tools are shipped, and the Binance listing is the catalyst every serious wallet is tracking.
The quantum debate will run for months. The Pepeto entry runs out the moment the listing bell rings.
Quantum Fork Debate and the 2012 Wallet That Moved
Hoskinson released a video attacking BIP-361 on April 16, arguing the forced migration would render roughly 1.7 million pre-2013 coins unrecoverable and that Cardano’s on chain governance offers a cleaner upgrade path. Bitcoin trades near $77,000 as the community wrestles with how to protect dormant holdings from future quantum attacks.
The timing is heavy because the pre-2013 wallets are where the fortunes were minted. A Bitcoin wallet dormant since 2012 recently moved 2,100 BTC worth over $147 million after 13.7 years of silence, turning roughly $13,800 into a position above 10,000 times the original buy. That is the kind of setup that decides a decade of wealth, and the BIP-361 fight centers on whether early buyers can even access what they earned.
Where This Cycle’s Early Position Actually Sits
Pepeto: Early Entry Before the Listing Bell
The crypto update cycle is loud, but the live entry that matters is Pepeto, where the early position is still open at $0.0000001685 before the Binance listing sets a new floor. The raise has crossed $9.13 million, whales are stacking through every round, and the tools ship today rather than sitting in a whitepaper.
The risk scorer is the first practical layer. The PepetoAI risk scorer reads any contract before a wallet commits, flagging honeypots, black lists, and hidden tax traps that retail usually discovers through a drained balance. A zero fee swap engine sits beside it, letting holders route trades across every chain at zero cost, which keeps the full return inside the position after listing.
Staking rounds out the stack. Early buyers are locking tokens into a pool offering 182% APY, where a $10,000 entry projects roughly $18,200 in yearly yield on top of whatever the listing itself reprices. The design carries a SolidProof audit and runs on a team anchored by the visionary who started the original Pepe alongside a former Binance expert.
Bitcoin Price Outlook
Bitcoin trades near $77,000 this week with $450 million in sell orders stacked overhead near $76,000, per CoinDesk order book data. Glassnode’s RHODL ratio reading of 4.5 suggests the market is closer to a cycle bottom than a top, with long term holders regaining supply dominance. The setup is solid for blue chip exposure, but even a return to $95,000 prints about 27% from here.
IPO Genie Presale Analysis
IPO Genie is another tokenized access presale drawing capital, but delivery keeps lagging. The pipeline of tokenized IPO offerings depends on regulatory approvals that have not landed, no major exchange has confirmed a listing date, the funding total remains far below Pepeto’s current raise, and the institutional deal flow claim relies on partners rather than shipped product.
Conclusion
Bitcoin is still the settlement layer of crypto and the Hoskinson critique has real weight because quantum protection matters across the whole industry. The flows into BIP-361 research, the institutional buying at current levels, and the RHODL bottom signal all confirm the bull setup still has room. Now is the moment to find the investment that delivers when the bull run arrives, and no token holds what Pepeto holds, an open presale with whale entries accelerating and three products closing in on listing day. Every self made crypto millionaire gives the same advice, buy the meme token while the market is red.
The 2012 Bitcoin wallet that turned $13,800 into $147 million did it by holding through 13 years of doubt starting from an entry hours before the world understood what Bitcoin was, and that is the exact position Pepeto buyers hold right now at presale pricing. The raise is moving fast and the window could close without warning. Knowing about Pepeto early and missing it is the outcome traders will have to live with every time they see the listing chart.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What is the latest crypto update on Bitcoin quantum protection?
Charles Hoskinson publicly criticized BIP-361 on April 16, arguing the plan would freeze roughly 1.7 million pre-2013 coins including Satoshi’s, while Cardano’s on chain governance offers a cleaner upgrade path.
Why is Pepeto trending in the current crypto update?
The raise has crossed $9.13 million, three exchange tools are live, SolidProof has audited the contract, and the Binance listing is confirmed as the next repricing event.
Should I position in Pepeto before the Binance listing?
The presale entry is still open now, and once the listing opens, the open market book sets the new price, which is why wallets are stacking ahead of the bell rather than chasing post listing.