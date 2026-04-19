The biggest crypto exploit of 2026 just drained $292 million from Kelp DAO, leaving wrapped ether stranded across 20 chains. This incident also triggered emergency freezes across multiple lending protocols.
Events like this remind every trader that security and verification are the difference between protecting capital and losing everything. In this crypto update, Pepeto stands out as the presale that already answered those questions. It raised over $9.2 million with SolidProof audited infrastructure. Moreover, Pepeto has a confirmed Binance listing ahead of every competitor still selling promises.
Kelp DAO $292M Exploit Becomes the Largest Hack of 2026
An attacker drained 116,500 rsETH from Kelp DAO’s LayerZero powered bridge. That represents roughly 18% of the circulating supply. As a result, emergency freezes were triggered across Aave, SparkLend, and Fluid, according to CoinDesk.
Tether froze $4.34 million in stolen funds, but the damage across 20 chains was already done, according to The Block. When the largest hack of the year exposes how quickly capital disappears without proper security, presales with verified audits and proven infrastructure become the clear destination. In other words, these presales are for money that values safety alongside returns.
Crypto Update: Where the Strongest Presale Entries Stand
Pepeto
The crypto market rewards projects that build security and utility before a listing, not after. The Kelp DAO exploit proved exactly why that order matters. Pepeto was designed with this principle at the core. As a result, it gives traders a verified entry into a project. On top of that, every layer of infrastructure has been confirmed before exchange exposure opens the doors.
The PepetoAI risk scorer evaluates every trade from entry to exit, scoring positions for risk so that wallets know exactly what they are committing to before a single dollar moves. Meanwhile, the zero fee cross chain swap engine lets users trade any token across any blockchain. Notably, users do this without paying fees that eat into returns.
The mind behind the original Pepe token built Pepeto with the kind of security first approach that a SolidProof audit validates at every level. Additionally, a former Binance expert on the development team ensures the project is ready for the exchange environment. In fact, most presales never reach this stage.
More than $9.2 million raised at $0.0000001865 during a market defined by fear and exploits tells a story about where the sharpest capital moves when confidence matters more than hype. Staking at 181% APY rewards the wallets that commit now while removing tokens from circulation. As this crypto update shows, the presales that survive scrutiny are the ones that deliver when the listing arrives. Pepeto with its confirmed Binance listing approaching is the entry that wallets will wish they had taken. This will happen once the price moves beyond presale levels.
BlockDAG
BlockDAG is a Layer 1 blockchain built on proof of work with EVM compatibility. The project claims to have raised over $450 million across dozens of presale batches, but no mainnet has launched. A total supply of 150 billion tokens creates significant dilution risk for anyone buying at the current $0.001 price. The listing target of $0.05 depends entirely on post launch adoption. This is especially important in one of the most crowded sectors in crypto.
IPO Genie
IPO Genie offers AI driven access to tokenized pre IPO investment opportunities. The project has raised roughly $1.5 million, but the entire model depends on securing quality deal flow from private networks and venture capital firms. Presale buyers whose capital is locked cannot sell if the deals do not materialize. Likewise, they cannot sell if market conditions turn before the token reaches an exchange.
Conclusion
The Kelp DAO exploit proved that the market punishes projects that skip security, and the billions flowing through institutional ETFs confirm the next bull run is closer than most traders think. Every crypto update covering the gap between risk and opportunity points to presale entries made during fear.
BNB launched at $0.10 in 2017 and reached $1,370 by October 2025, and the hours between knowing about that entry and acting on it separated life changing money from permanent regret. Pepeto is still at presale pricing, but the speed of this raise means the window could close without warning, and seeing this entry today without moving is a decision that stays with a trader through the entire next cycle.
Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What makes Pepeto the top pick in this crypto update?
Pepeto has raised $9.2 million with a SolidProof audit and confirmed Binance listing, offering verified infrastructure that most presale competitors cannot match.
How does the Kelp DAO exploit affect the crypto market?
The $292 million hack exposed cross chain security risks and shifted capital toward audited projects with proven infrastructure like Pepeto.
How do BlockDAG and IPO Genie compare to Pepeto in this crypto update?
BlockDAG has no mainnet despite a massive raise, and IPO Genie depends on unproven deal flow, while Pepeto offers audited tools and a confirmed exchange listing.