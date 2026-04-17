Goldman Sachs just filed for a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, one of the bank’s first direct pushes into crypto investment products and a clear sign that Wall Street is building structured yield vehicles around digital assets. The move pulls institutional attention toward the top of the market, yet the largest multipliers this cycle still come from early entries before a tier one exchange listing. This crypto update breaks down the Goldman filing, where ALGO and Virtuals Protocol sit today, and why Pepeto at $9.13 million raised is the one presale positioned for what comes next.
Goldman Sachs Files Bitcoin Premium Income ETF
According to CoinDesk, Goldman Sachs filed an application for a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on April 14, using an options based premium strategy to generate yield alongside spot BTC exposure. Reuters noted that the filing follows BlackRock’s similar income focused product and signals accelerating competition in structured crypto vehicles. The institutional expansion validates Bitcoin as mainstream infrastructure, but established assets already carrying institutional demand fall short of the multiplier a presale with a confirmed Binance listing still delivers.
Tokens Leading This Crypto Update
Pepeto
The crypto update conversation is no longer about whether Bitcoin goes higher, it is about which early entry delivers real multiples when the cycle turns. Pepeto answers that directly with a zero fee swap engine giving any trader free routing across any chain and a cross chain bridge moving assets between networks without friction. Both tools run live now, and the Pepeto presale sits at $0.0000001685 with $9.13 million already committed, verified by SolidProof.
The creator behind the original Pepe token designed Pepeto from the ground up, pairing that track record with a former Binance expert running the exchange rollout toward a confirmed tier one debut. That founder combination plus working products plus a Binance listing is the full setup that turns a presale entry into a life changing position.
The 420 trillion supply is fixed and the debut candle approaches on the calendar. Once that candle prints, every buyer enters at whatever the order book writes, and the presale rate that built the early positions is gone.
ALGO Trades Near $0.10 After Rising From Quarter Low
According to CoinDesk, Algorand trades near $0.10 with a $1 billion cap, after recovering from a Q1 low of $0.08 on a 24% weekly gain. AlgoKit 3.0 adoption and renewed developer interest have lifted sentiment, with April forecasts targeting $0.125 to $0.13. A recovery from $0.10 to its 2021 high of $2.40 is a 24x that requires the entire altcoin cycle to favor older Layer 1s, a condition the market has not delivered since the last peak.
Virtuals Protocol Holds Near $0.77 on AI Agent Narrative
Changelly shows Virtuals Protocol near $0.77, with April forecasts targeting $0.468 to $0.700. The AI agent narrative drew heavy capital in early 2025, but the token now sits well below its peak and depends on sustained AI enthusiasm. A run to $1 from here is about 1.7x, a reasonable target but nowhere near the entry to debut gap that a Binance bound presale still carries.
Closing Thoughts
Goldman Sachs filing a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF adds the clearest signal yet that the 2026 bull cycle is forming, and regulated yield products at the scale only Wall Street can deliver confirm that the next wave of capital is arriving. Now is the time to find the investment that delivers when the bull run arrives, and no token holds what Pepeto holds, an open presale with whale entries accelerating, three working exchange products, and a Binance debut already on the calendar.
Every self made crypto millionaire gives the same advice, buy the meme token while the market is red, and the hours before the original Pepe hit its first exchange listing separated a $500 entry that became $200,000 from the wallets that waited and paid ten times more after debut.
Pepeto is still at presale pricing, and the speed of this $9.13 million raise means the window could shut without warning, which turns the decision into a simple one, entering now and letting the listing work, or learning about Pepeto later and carrying that regret every time the chart prints a new high.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What is the most important crypto update of the week?
Goldman Sachs filed a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on April 14, becoming one of the first major banks to offer structured yield on BTC exposure and signaling deepening Wall Street commitment to digital assets.
Can ALGO or Virtuals Protocol deliver presale level returns?
ALGO needs a 24x to reach its 2021 high and Virtuals Protocol offers roughly 1.7x to a $1 target, both respectable but well below the gap a presale entry captures after a confirmed Binance debut.
Why is Pepeto the best crypto update to act on right now?
The combination of working products, a SolidProof audit, $9.13 million raised, and a tier one listing locked in puts Pepeto in a category most tokens cannot match. The window closes the moment the debut candle prints.