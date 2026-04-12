Crypto Update: Pepeto Hits $8.1M as Hong Kong Issues Stablecoin Licenses

The crypto update for April 10 included Hong Kong granting its first stablecoin issuer licenses to Anchorpoint Financial and HSBC under the HKMA’s new regulatory framework. This is a signal that institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure is being built globally.
DOGE held above $0.090 nearby while XRP collected $120M in weekly ETP inflows. Meanwhile, Pepeto has raised above $8.1M in presale with a confirmed Binance listing approaching. It is sitting at the entry point no large cap in this crypto update can match for raw return math.
What Is Driving This Week’s Crypto Update
According to Reuters and Investing News Network, Hong Kong granted its first stablecoin issuer licenses to Anchorpoint Financial and Hongkong and Shanghai Banking on April 10 under the HKMA’s new stablecoin regime. This marks the first approvals since the framework launched.
The same week, XRP attracted $120M in net inflows to investment products, the strongest weekly reading since December 2025. Together, the moves signal regulatory infrastructure for digital assets is arriving in multiple jurisdictions at the same time. In addition, presales with confirmed Tier 1 listings are positioned directly in front of that wave.
Crypto Update: Three Tokens Worth Watching in April 2026
Pepeto: The Presale the Crypto Update Crowd Is Starting to Find
Every time a crypto update confirms institutional infrastructure is expanding, the wallets that entered presales ahead of the news are already positioned. Pepeto is at above $8.1M raised, and the crowd that arrives after the Binance listing will buy from the wallets that entered during this presale. That is how every cycle works.
A cross chain bridge is designed to move assets between networks in seconds. This ensures no position is ever stranded when the opportunity has already moved to another chain. A PepetoAI risk model analyzes every contract before a trade executes, assigning a score to the position risk from entry to exit so capital never goes in blind. Furthermore, Pepeto runs both inside one trading environment that any buyer can access now, not at some future mainnet date.
Most tracking this crypto update are asking which presale positioned itself in front of this institutional expansion. The answer is the one with a former Binance expert on the team, built by the builder who coded the original Pepe token into existence. There is also a confirmed Binance listing on the schedule. Pepeto has all three.
With a 420 trillion token supply audited by SolidProof and the token at $0.000000186, Pepeto is available at the presale price only for as long as the presale stays open. Once the Binance listing opens, the entry that exists today is gone, and every wallet that arrives after that point pays the price the listing sets, not the price the presale offered.
Dogecoin: The OG Holding Its Ground
According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin trades at $0.090 in April 2026, compressing against its long-term ascending channel support. In previous cycles, this is where the strongest DOGE rallies launched.
Active addresses rose 28% recently and support holds at $0.085, with resistance at $0.102. Analysts see $0.15 to $0.22 as achievable if the macro setup confirms. Dogecoin has a deep community and a proven history of explosive moves. From $0.090 at a $14B cap, reclaiming the $0.73 ATH demands a multi-year cycle.
XRP: Regulatory Clarity With a Structural Ceiling
According to CoinMarketCap, XRP trades at $1.32 in April 2026, with $120M in weekly ETP inflows confirming the strongest institutional interest since December 2025. Support sits at $1.28 and resistance at $1.48. There are also targets of $2.00 to $2.80 if the CLARITY Act passes.
XRP’s regulatory clarity is real and its infrastructure role is growing. At an $81B market cap, the return to ATH requires sustained adoption across major payment rails rather than one listing event.
Conclusion
Hong Kong issuing its first stablecoin licenses and XRP pulling $120M in weekly ETP inflows confirm institutional infrastructure is arriving. The presale positioned in front of that wave captures the return the large cap cannot deliver.
Pepeto at above $8.1M raised with a Binance listing approaching is that presale. Visit the Pepeto official website before the presale closes. Every wallet that finds Pepeto after the listing opens will spend its entire hold wishing it had found this crypto update sooner.
Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What does today’s crypto update mean for Pepeto investors?
Hong Kong’s stablecoin licenses and XRP’s $120M ETP inflows confirm institutional infrastructure is expanding. Pepeto with a confirmed Binance listing sits directly in front of that expansion. The presale closes when the listing opens.
Is Dogecoin a good buy after this crypto update?
DOGE holds $0.090 with trendline support and an active community. From $0.090 at a $14B cap though, the return to ATH requires years rather than one listing event.
Which crypto should I buy based on this crypto update?
Pepeto has above $8.1M raised with a confirmed Binance listing approaching. Visit the Pepeto official website to enter at the presale price before the listing removes today’s entry.