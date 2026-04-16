Crypto Update: BTC Tests $76K Resistance While Pepeto Thrives Past $9M With 100x Gains

Bitcoin punched through $76,000 on April 14 and fell right back to $74,000, extending a two month pattern where every breakout attempt fails at the same ceiling. Funding rates on Binance perpetuals have stayed negative for 46 straight days, which tells the market that traders remain positioned for downside even as prices grind higher.
This crypto update lands at a moment when large cap holders are watching resistance reject their positions while presale wallets are building in the space below, and Pepeto has crossed above $9 million in funding with a confirmed Binance listing approaching.
Bitcoin Breakout Fails at $76K as Shorts Pile On
Bitcoin briefly crossed $76,000 before reversing to $74,000 in the same session, according to CoinDesk, marking another failed attempt to clear the resistance that has capped every rally since February. Vetle Lunde at K33 Research noted that funding rates on Binance perpetuals have been negative for 46 consecutive days while open interest keeps rising, a combination that signals traders are adding new shorts instead of closing them. Historically that setup has preceded sharp squeezes, but this crypto update also reveals that Bitcoin sits 41% below its October 2025 all time high, and the gap between hope and execution is where presale entries carry the real asymmetry.
Crypto Update: Tokens Competing for the Next Leg of Returns
Pepeto: The Presale Where $3,600 Becomes Real Distance Before Listing
The threat of staying stuck in a range while the market grinds sideways demands action from wallets that want returns measured in multiples. Pepeto delivers a cross chain bridge that moves assets between blockchains without friction, while the zero fee swap engine handles trades across any chain at zero cost. This is why checking another BTC resistance test is the wrong focus when this crypto update shows the presale still open and the listing already confirmed.
Picture a wallet that commits $3,600 at the current $0.000000186 entry. If the projected 100x lands after listing, that $3,600 converts into $360,000 while the BTC chart grinds against the same resistance. The cofounder who engineered the original Pepe token leads development alongside a former Binance expert on the dev team, and SolidProof confirms every contract function is verified.
Above $9 million in presale funding proves conviction, because the Binance listing is real and the tools are already live. The presale is running now at Pepeto official website, and the distance between presale and exchange is the product that expires when the first candle opens.
BlockDAG: Overpromised Technology With Unproven Delivery
BlockDAG markets itself as a next generation layer one solving scalability through directed acyclic graph architecture, but the presale has no confirmed exchange listing and no completed audit from a recognized security firm. The whitepaper promises throughput numbers no testnet has publicly verified, and the team has not demonstrated a working mainnet. Wallets entering BlockDAG are paying for theoretical speed on a network that has not proven it can handle real traffic.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Strong Setup but Familiar Ceiling
BTC trades near $74,000 as of mid April, sitting 41% below the $126,000 all time high from October 2025, according to CoinMarketCap. Morgan Stanley’s new spot Bitcoin ETF pulled $30.6 million on its first day, and CoinDesk reported that total ETF inflows hit $471 million on April 6. The technical setup hints at a squeeze if shorts get trapped, but the $1.4 trillion cap means even a move to $85,000 delivers only 15% that takes months to sustain.
Conclusion:
Bitcoin has the institutional backing and the technical setup for a squeeze above $76,000, and this crypto update confirms the catalysts are real. But the ceiling is visible because a $74,000 entry needs the global market to push through resistance that has rejected every attempt for two months, and even success delivers a return most presale entries would consider a rounding error.
Pepeto has crossed above $9 million with a confirmed Binance listing, tools already running, and credentials tracing back to the original Pepe token, all on the Pepeto official website.
There are two versions of every wallet six months from now, one that entered while the price was a fraction of a cent and one that watched this crypto update and decided the next BTC candle mattered more than the entry disappearing in front of them. The presale floor is still open, and the day it closes is the day this opportunity becomes permanent regret.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What does this crypto update mean for BTC holders?
Bitcoin tested $76,000 and failed again while funding rates stayed negative for 46 days. The setup favors a squeeze, but the $1.4 trillion cap limits return percentage compared to presale entries with confirmed listings.
Is Bitcoin still worth buying in this crypto update cycle?
BTC benefits from record ETF inflows, but the token sits 41% below its all time high, and reclaiming that level requires macro cooperation across Fed policy and geopolitics that has not arrived.
Why are presale wallets outpacing large cap holders right now?
The distance between a presale floor and a confirmed listing delivers multiples that no large cap can match from a trillion dollar cap. Pepeto has raised above $9 million with live tools and a Binance listing, and the Pepeto official website still shows the entry that disappears on listing day.