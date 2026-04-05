The rarest combination crypto produces happens once per cycle: meme energy, real utility, and a confirmed listing all in the same token, and the wallets inside know exactly what that delivers.

This week’s crypto news shows the Iran conflict pushing oil past $111 a barrel and dragging BTC and ETH further from their peaks while institutional buyers keep loading spot ETFs at record pace. Meanwhile, Pepeto has a working exchange with more than $8 million raised during the deepest fear since 2022, and the crypto news explains why the wallets accumulating this presale see what the headlines do not show.

Crypto News: Iran War Pushes Oil Past $111 as BTC and ETH Drop but Institutions Keep Buying

The Iran conflict escalated this week as Houthi forces opened another regional front, pushing oil above $111 a barrel and dragging crypto markets lower alongside the S&P 500. Yahoo Finance reported that BTC fell below $68,000 and ETH dropped to $2,066 after President Trump promised a quick but fierce end to the fighting. CoinDesk confirmed that institutional ETF buying continued at record pace despite the selloff, with the floor under BTC now held by pension funds and wealth managers rather than retail sentiment. The crypto news shows fear rising but smart money refusing to leave.

Market Reaction, Pepeto Exchange Products, and the Combination That Happens Once Per Cycle

Pepeto

The crypto news fills screens with war headlines and falling prices, but placing capital into a working exchange during fear is the fastest path to a 100x return. That entry barely exists in 2026, but it is the Pepeto proposition and why more than $8 million entered while the Fear and Greed Index held at 9. PepetoSwap handles every trade at zero fees, keeping complete positions in the wallet instead of losing a percentage to the platform.

The risk scorer checks every contract before a trade processes, flagging dangerous tokens before capital touches them. Staking at 187% APY compounds while the presale fills, growing every position before the confirmed Binance listing. The same creator who took the original Pepe coin with 420 trillion supply to $7 billion with zero products built this exchange, and a SolidProof audit verified every contract.

Meme energy combined with real exchange utility happens once per cycle, and the wallets inside this presale know the listing delivers what BTC grinding toward $72,000 and ETH waiting for Glamsterdam will take months to approach. The latest market signal says sell during war, but the wallets filling this presale calculated the listing outcome before the crowd noticed, and the entry at $0.000000186 is the number that disappears the day trading opens.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC trades at $67,600 as of April 5, 2026, holding a $65,000 to $73,000 range despite the Iran conflict dragging risk assets lower. CoinDesk data shows institutional ETF inflows holding the floor even as the Fear and Greed Index sits at 9. A recovery to $72,000 delivers 7% and depends on conditions war headlines have not yet allowed.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH sits at $2,066 as of April 5, 2026, down 59% from its $4,953 peak while the Glamsterdam upgrade enters final testing for June. Fortune data shows Standard Chartered targeting $40,000 by 2030. A near term rally to $2,700 delivers 32% and waits for upgrade sentiment that war fears have delayed.

Conclusion

The crypto news for April shows BTC holding $67,600, ETH waiting for Glamsterdam, and oil pushing above $111 while the entire market trades on fear. The Pepe cofounder plus exchange tools plus Binance listing is the rarest combination crypto produces, and it happens once per cycle at most. The wallets that found the Pepeto official website during this fear already know what the listing delivers because the capital flowing in proves the calculation was done before the headlines arrived.

Meme energy and real utility in the same token with a confirmed listing is why more than $8 million entered during a week the S&P 500 fell and oil spiked, and joining those wallets while the presale is still open is how the return gets collected instead of watched from the outside. Sitting through BTC’s 7% while a listing delivers multiples because war headlines made the decision feel risky is the kind of fear that every cycle’s winners learned to act through.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the latest crypto news say about the market in April 2026?

The crypto news shows BTC and ETH falling on Iran war fears and rising oil, but institutional ETF buying holds the floor while smart money accumulates presale entries during fear.

Are BTC and ETH safe buys during the Iran conflict?

BTC offers 7% to resistance and ETH targets 32% before Glamsterdam, but both face war driven uncertainty while presale entries like Pepeto target listing returns in one event.

Should investors look at Pepeto during this market fear?

More than $8 million entering during extreme fear proves the capital calculated the outcome. Visit the Pepeto official website before the listing closes the presale permanently.