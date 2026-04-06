Citron Research accused Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong of undermining the Senate’s CLARITY Act to protect the exchange’s stablecoin yield business from new competition. The crypto news today shows that divisions across the industry intensify as the debate over policy heats up in Washington.

While Solana grinds through its worst quarter and BNB fights $616 resistance, investors are moving away from hype and toward utility driven entries that can sustain demand across cycles. Pepeto fits that shift with above $8M raised, working exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing that gives every holder the path from presale pricing to exchange returns.

Citron Research Slams Coinbase CEO Over CLARITY Act Stance

Citron Research accused Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong of making a reversal on the CLARITY Act, arguing the exchange resists the bill to protect its stablecoin yield business from rivals like Securitize. CoinDesk reported Coinbase officially withdrew support for the bill on January 14, citing risks including limits on tokenized equities and expanded DeFi data access.

Bloomberg noted the allegation comes as crypto policy debates intensify and divisions emerge across the industry. The crypto news today proves that utility driven tokens with audited contracts and confirmed listings carry less risk than projects caught in the regulatory crossfire.

Solana, BNB, and the Crypto News Today That Points to Pepeto

Pepeto: Utility That Sustains Demand Across Cycles

The debate between hype and utility is settled by results. Pepeto is the utility driven entry where five working exchange tools give traders real value every day, not just during green candles.

A cross chain bridge transfers assets across networks at zero cost, so a holder repositioning as the crypto news today shifts sentiment keeps every dollar intact. A PepetoAI risk scorer tracks whale movements, interprets sentiment changes, and analyzes contract risks in real time, giving wallets clearer insight into what the market does before the move hits the chart.

The presale raised above $8M at $0.000000186, and staking at 187% APY locks supply while the Binance listing approaches. Utility driven tokens like Pepeto build lasting demand by offering practical tools traders use daily, and this demand sustains growth across bear and bull conditions.

The cofounder who built the original Pepe token to an $11 billion market cap with zero products and 420 trillion supply now backs a project with working exchange tools and a SolidProof audit. A Binance exchange architect designed the trading layer. Pepeto at presale pricing is the entry the listing removes permanently.

Solana: Worst Quarter Since 2018 and $85 Keeps Rejecting

Solana trades near $81.76, down 73% from its $293 all time high after losing 23% in Q1 according to CryptoSlate. The $85 resistance blocks every bounce, and $77 support is the floor. SOL ETFs hold over $1 billion, but the crypto news today has not translated inflows into price recovery. At $46 billion, meaningful returns take months.

BNB: AI Sprint Active but Growth Limited by Market Cap

BNB trades near $605, sitting 57% below its $1,370 all time high according to CoinPedia. The AI Sprint activated 40,000 on chain agents, but $616 resistance blocks recovery. At $90 billion, even a push to $700 is a single digit percentage move that takes weeks.

Conclusion

Citron slamming Coinbase over the CLARITY Act proves industry divisions intensify and regulatory battles create uncertainty, but SOL sits 73% below its peak and BNB fights $616 from a $90 billion base, meaning returns from those levels take quarters. Above $8M raised during the uncertainty into the Pepeto official website proves the calculated wallets already positioned.

The cofounder built the original Pepe token to an $11 billion market cap with zero products and 420 trillion supply, and matching that price with a working exchange behind it puts the reader’s presale entry at 150x from a cofounder repeating what they already proved with less. The presale price is the entry, and the listing is the event that proves whether 150x was conservative.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news today?

Citron Research accused Coinbase of undermining the CLARITY Act to protect its stablecoin business. Pepeto’s SolidProof audit and confirmed Binance listing reduce the regulatory risk the crypto news today highlights.

Is utility or hype the better entry during the correction?

Utility driven tokens sustain demand across cycles. Pepeto offers working tools that traders use daily, which separates it from meme entries that depend on sentiment.

How does Pepeto compare to SOL and BNB?

Both need months for meaningful moves. Pepeto at presale pricing delivers from one listing. Visit the Pepeto official website for presale details before the listing removes current pricing.