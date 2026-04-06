The Nevada Gaming Control Board filed a civil action against Coinbase over the launch of prediction markets in 50 US states, and the crypto news today shows the regulatory fight is far from over. As the prediction market controversy heats up and the wider market enters a corrective period, many traders search for the entry that minimizes losses and delivers real returns.

While Bitcoin needs patience from $69,800 and Dogecoin stays flat below $0.10, Pepeto attracted capital through the correction because the retail first exchange tools work as a daily driver and the Binance listing is confirmed. Above $8.1M raised, and conviction pays for the wallets that entered early.

Nevada Sues Coinbase Over Prediction Market Launch

The Nevada Gaming Control Board sued Coinbase Financial Markets on February 2, alleging the company offered unlicensed wagers on sporting events through its prediction market partnership with Kalshi. CoinDesk reported authorities requested a temporary restraining order to immediately stop Coinbase from operating derivatives tied to sports betting.

Bloomberg noted the action mirrors recent pushback from Tennessee and other states against prediction platforms. The crypto news today adds short term uncertainty, but the projects with audited contracts and confirmed exchange listings are the ones that survive regulatory pressure and capture the capital fleeing uncertain territory.

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and the Crypto News Today That Points to Pepeto

Pepeto: The Retail First Exchange That Fills While You Read

Often considered one of the breakout entries of the cycle, Pepeto is highlighted as the most compelling early stage opportunity in the crypto news today because the tools work and the listing is confirmed.

A cross chain bridge transfers assets across networks at zero cost, so a holder repositioning during a correction keeps every dollar intact instead of bleeding to bridge fees that other protocols charge. A PepetoAI risk scorer catches early sentiment shifts and scans tokens for contract risks in real time, making full research on any token a matter of seconds instead of hours. The presale raised above $8.1M at $0.000000186, and staking at 187% APY locks supply while the Binance listing approaches.

The reason Pepeto could be the breakout of the cycle is its utility, a working exchange layer designed as a daily driver that catches risk before it reaches the portfolio. The cofounder who created the original Pepe token and turned it into a global category backs this project alongside a Binance exchange architect, and SolidProof completed the audit.

The last presale stage sold out ahead of schedule, and this round fills while the reader reads. Pepeto at current pricing is the entry the listing removes permanently.

Bitcoin: Institutional Bid Holds but Recovery Takes Months

Bitcoin trades near $69,800 after reclaiming the level on ceasefire headlines according to CoinDesk. March ETF inflows stayed $1.36 billion positive, but the token sits below its October highs. Resistance at $71,500 blocks recovery, and the crypto news today adds regulatory friction from state level prediction market lawsuits. From $69,800, meaningful returns require patience that presale to listing math does not demand.

Dogecoin: Low Social Buzz and Flat Price Action

Dogecoin trades near $0.092 with whales adding billions weekly according to Blockchain Magazine. Social buzz remains low, and the $0.10 resistance rejects every attempt. Support holds at $0.086, and a loss of that base targets $0.078. DOGE carries no exchange tools, no audit, and no confirmed listing catalyst.

Conclusion

Nevada suing Coinbase over prediction markets proves the regulatory fight adds friction to the crypto news today, but Bitcoin needs months from $69,800 and Dogecoin stays flat below $0.10, meaning neither delivers the speed a confirmed Binance listing creates. Above $8.1M raised during the correction into the Pepeto official website proves the calculated wallets already showed conviction.

The last presale stage sold out ahead of schedule and this round fills while the reader reads, which means the reader’s position right now turns into the biggest return of the cycle while everyone who waited pays full listing price for what the presale gave away at a fraction. The presale price is the fraction, and the listing is the full price.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news today?

Nevada sued Coinbase over prediction markets, adding regulatory uncertainty. Pepeto’s SolidProof audit and confirmed Binance listing make it the entry that survives regulatory pressure.

Why is Pepeto filling fast during the correction?

Working exchange tools, a confirmed Binance listing, and presale pricing attract capital during fear. The last stage sold out ahead of schedule.

How do I enter the Pepeto presale?

Visit the Pepeto official website, connect a wallet, and enter before this round fills and pricing moves closer to listing levels.