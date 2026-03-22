Layer 2 activity is climbing across the board as on chain transaction counts surge month over month, signaling that the infrastructure layer of crypto is entering a new growth phase. According to CoinDesk, while the broader market remains in extreme fear with the index at 12, $2.7 billion in institutional ETP inflows over three weeks reveals that smart money is stacking aggressively beneath the surface. The crypto news today conversation is shifting away from large cap recovery timelines and toward presale entries where three products and proven leadership offer the kind of asymmetric returns that established tokens at massive valuations structurally cannot deliver.

Pepeto: The Crypto News Today Story Where the PEPE Cofounder Builds the Only Meme Coin Trading Ecosystem

Pepeto introduces an ecosystem that combines three dedicated trading products within a single platform under the PEPE cofounder who already delivered $7 billion from a single meme coin. PepetoSwap handles dedicated swapping for the $45 billion meme coin economy, Pepeto Bridge connects fragmented liquidity so capital flows where the opportunities live, and Pepeto Exchange creates a purpose built trading venue where meme coin traders are the priority. All three products are announced and close to being ready, giving wallets committing large positions at $0.000000186 access to the only infrastructure purpose built for this sector before confirmed exchange listings arrive.

The SolidProof audit ensures full transparency and security for investors committing significant capital before the presale window closes permanently. The $8.2 million raised from thousands of wallets proves conviction is accelerating as confirmed exchange listings draw closer and every hour of waiting costs ground floor positioning that the masses arriving at open market pricing will never access. The wallets entering now are not placing minimum bets.

They are going large because the 195% staking APY compounds proportionally on bigger positions and over 4 billion burned tokens create permanent scarcity that amplifies every large entry when the listing catalyst arrives. The PEPE cofounder’s track record makes the crypto news today spotlight obvious: when someone who built $7 billion starts building again, the smart play is to position with size before the rest of the market catches on.

Ethereum Holds $2,150 as BlackRock Staked ETF Expands Institutional Access

According to Bloomberg, ETH trades at $2,150 as the BlackRock iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF brings on chain yield to institutions for the first time. The $260 billion market cap targets $4,000 for roughly 80% gains. A cornerstone holding for any portfolio, but the crypto news today crowd searching for the entry that creates millionaires from large positions recognizes that 80% on ETH over quarters is fundamentally different from what presale entries at $0.000000186 produce when confirmed listings arrive within days.

Solana Recovers to $89 as Corporate Treasury Adoption Grows

SOL trades at $89 with Forward Industries holding 6.9 million SOL worth nearly $1 billion as a corporate treasury strategy. The $48 billion market cap targets $200 for roughly 2x returns. A strong fundamental story, but the crypto news today opportunity for millionaire creation from large presale entries will not come from tokens already absorbed into corporate balance sheets at mature valuations.

The Crypto News Today Cycles Through Headlines but This Presale Does Not Reopen

$2.7 billion in crypto ETP inflows over three weeks and extreme fear among retail means institutions are stacking while the crowd freezes. The PEPE cofounder delivered $7 billion once with zero products. Now three products approach launch. The SolidProof audit confirms the foundation. The 195% staking APY rewards every large position daily. The crypto news today will cycle through a thousand headlines before the month ends, but this presale at $0.000000186 is ending. Go large now or watch millionaires being made from those who acted while you read about it.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

What is the biggest crypto news today in March 2026?

$2.7B in institutional ETP inflows while Fear and Greed sits at 12. Pepeto at $0.000000186 with the PEPE cofounder and three products is where rotation capital is landing.

Why is Pepeto the crypto news today spotlight?

The PEPE cofounder built $7 billion. Three products approach launch. $8.2 million raised. Confirmed exchange listings are imminent. Large positions target millionaire outcomes.

Is the crypto news today presale ending?

The presale at $0.000000186 is in its final stretch. Confirmed listings approach daily. This pricing disappears permanently once trading begins.

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Sources: CoinDesk | Bloomberg