Short seller Culper Research just disclosed a short position against Ethereum, calling the token impaired and arguing that the Fusaka upgrade weakened its fee model. That creates uncertainty around the second largest token in the market. The reader searched for something specific and that search led here because Pepeto is the answer the market has been building toward. The wallets that enter before the crowd has reason to look always hold the best positions, and this entry has a higher ceiling because a working exchange and confirmed Binance listing sit behind it. More than $8 million raised during extreme fear proves it.

Culper Research ETH Short Creates Shockwaves in Crypto News Today

Short seller Culper Research disclosed a short position in Ether and ETH linked stocks including BitMine, arguing Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade weakened tokenomics by collapsing fee revenues, according to CoinDesk. ETH has dropped 60% from its August 2025 high. Fidelity reported that despite the bearish price action, Ethereum daily transactions hit an all time high of 2.8 million in January. This proves that even the largest tokens face structural questions while presale entries with confirmed listings create their own return events.

Tokens the Reader’s Search Led To in This Crypto News Today Cycle

Pepeto

The reader searched for crypto news today and that search led here. The wallets that acted before the crowd had reason to look always hold the best positions when attention finally arrives. This entry has a higher ceiling than anything else the search could find because a working exchange, verified contracts from SolidProof, and a confirmed Binance listing sit behind it while most tokens carry nothing but hope.

Pepeto is the strongest crypto news today entry because it does not depend on whether Culper Research is right about Ethereum. The confirmed Binance listing creates its own catalyst. The person behind the original Pepe coin designed every product on this exchange, and a Binance veteran built the trading architecture.

The problems that cost investors money every time they read headlines are hidden contract traps and slow cross chain transfers. Pepeto’s risk scorer evaluates any token contract instantly and flags dangers before capital enters. PepetoSwap processes instant trades across six blockchains with no order book delays. Both tools process real volume on a running exchange, giving holders institutional grade access at presale pricing.

Over $8 million entered the presale at $0.000000186 while fear dominated the market. Committed positions earn 191% APY through staking before listing. Analysts see potential of 100x or higher after the Binance listing activates. The reader’s search for crypto news today brought them to the answer the market has been building toward, and entering now means joining the wallets that found it first. The Binance listing is the event that rewards those wallets, and every holder who acted on what their search revealed will feel what that moment delivers while the rest of the market catches up later.

XRP

XRP traded at $1.32 on March 30, according to CoinMarketCap. Down 65% from its cycle high. Seven spot ETFs pulled $2.44 billion inflows. The SEC commodity classification removed securities risk. Recovery to $3.65 delivers 175%. XRP carries the strongest institutional story, but the ETH short proves even large caps face uncertainty that presale entries with confirmed listings avoid.

LINK

LINK traded at $8.61 on March 30, according to CoinGecko. Down 84% from its December 2024 peak. CCIP cross chain protocol adoption continues. Recovery to $30 delivers 200%. LINK’s oracle infrastructure grows, but the strongest returns come from presale entries with defined Binance catalysts.

Conclusion

Culper Research shorting Ethereum proves that even the second largest token faces structural questions in this cycle. That crypto news today uncertainty benefits presale entries that create their own catalysts. XRP and LINK offer percentage recoveries over months of uncertain rotation. Pepeto depends on nothing except its own Binance listing. The reader’s search led here for a reason, and the wallets that found this entry first will hold positions the crowd pays more for later. Every holder at the Pepeto official website acted on what their search revealed, and the listing is the event that proves their search led them to the strongest entry this cycle produced.

Visit Pepeto official website for the most important crypto news today and enter before listing.

FAQs

Why is the Culper ETH short the most important crypto news today?

It proves even large caps face structural risk. Pepeto offers a confirmed Binance listing that creates its own returns.

Is XRP a strong crypto news today investment at $1.32?

XRP targets 175% recovery. Pepeto targets 100x from one listing at the Pepeto official website.

What is the top crypto news today entry this cycle?

The reader’s search led here. SolidProof audit, $8 million raised, live exchange, confirmed Binance listing.