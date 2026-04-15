Crypto News Today: BTC Bottom Signal Returns as Pepeto, DOGE Gain

The crypto news today that matters most is not the price, it is what is happening underneath it. BTC funding rates have stayed negative for 46 straight days, a pattern last seen after the FTX crash, and every time this signal appeared before, the market exploded higher within weeks. While BTC tests $74,100 and DOGE holds near $0.093, the wallets paying attention are not waiting.

Pepeto has drawn over $8 million in presale capital during this fear period, with a confirmed Binance listing ahead and exchange tools already running.

Crypto News Today as BTC Funding Rates Hit a Level Last Seen After the FTX Collapse

BTC funding rates on Binance perpetuals have stayed negative for 46 consecutive days, matching the streak from the FTX collapse in 2022 and the China mining ban in 2021 (CoinDesk).

K33 Research analyst Vetle Lunde called these periods historically attractive entry points because crowded short trades unwind in sharp rallies (CoinDesk). The crypto news today shows institutions buying while shorts stack, and that tension always resolves violently.

BTC Recovery Signals and Presale Entries Competing for Smart Money

Pepeto

The crypto news today creating the most noise is BTC touching $76,000 before pulling back, but the signal underneath matters more for anyone who wants the biggest returns this cycle can produce. Pepeto is pulling funds from wallets that recognized an exchange platform designed by a former Binance expert who spent years inside the exchange that will list this token.

Pepeto runs as a complete platform where holders swap tokens with zero fees through PepetoSwap and move assets across blockchains using the cross-chain bridge at no cost, which means capital going into every trade stays whole instead of shrinking from gas and platform charges. The bridge matters because holders sitting on tokens across ETH, BNB Chain, and other networks can bring everything together in seconds without paying for the move, and that speed decides who captures a price window and who watches it close.

Every contract cleared a SolidProof review, and because the Binance listing is already confirmed, this presale operates on a countdown rather than an open timeline. The entry price sits at $0.000000186, and with over $8 million committed during extreme fear, the wallets inside are making the same calculated move early Pepe holders made before the crowd arrived.

Staking at 183% APY compounds returns while the listing clock runs, and a total supply of 420 trillion tokens mirroring the count Pepe carried to $11 billion on zero products tells analysts the exchange tools should push Pepeto well past that mark. The crypto news today is handing the same kind of window that only appears when fear peaks and the capital refuses to stop.

BTC

BTC trades near $74,100 after briefly touching $76,000 before reversing, trapped inside a $62,500 to $75,000 range for two months (CoinDesk). The 46 day negative funding streak has analysts calling for a short squeeze toward $80,000 if spot demand breaks through. From $74,100, a push to $100,000 gives 35%, a strong move, but the distance between a presale entry and a Binance listing is where portfolio changing returns actually live.

DOGE

DOGE sits near $0.093 after pulling back 2.8%, with volume staying flat as the broader market tests resistance (CoinGecko). The meme coin holds loyal support, but from $0.093 to $0.30 gives roughly 225%, a recovery that takes months. Crypto news today tells the story of a market where presale entries with confirmed listings offer the kind of leap that meme coins and large caps need years to match.

Conclusion

The right entry in crypto at the right time can change everything, and the crypto news today is showing exactly that moment. Pepe exploded from a presale price and the people who acted early made the biggest returns of the cycle, and the same pattern is forming now before the crowd notices.

Over $8 million in committed capital inside Pepeto while BTC funding rates flash the same bottom signal from the FTX era means wallets see what headlines have not caught. The presale at the Pepeto official website has not closed yet, and missing this window could become the most costly decision of the cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news today in April 2026?

BTC funding rates have stayed negative for 46 days, matching the signal that preceded every major rally since the FTX crash.

Why is Pepeto gaining attention in crypto news today?

Pepeto offers a working exchange with zero fee trading and a confirmed Binance listing, designed by an experienced Binance professional, available through the Pepeto official website.

Can crypto news today predict the next rally?

The 46 day negative funding streak has historically preceded sharp rallies, and presale entries like Pepeto position holders to capture returns before the crowd arrives.