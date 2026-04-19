Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Rallies as XRP and AVAX Test Resistance, Pepeto Hits $9.2M

Bitcoin broke through $78,000 on April 18 after Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz and a 10 day ceasefire deflated the geopolitical risk premium weighing on markets for months. The crypto news today shows XRP holding above $1.42 and Avalanche at $9.18 as risk appetite returns.

But while large caps celebrate recovery, the wallets building the biggest positions are not chasing coins back to old highs, they are entering Pepeto before its confirmed Binance listing turns presale pricing into open market demand.

BTC Hits $78,000 as Hormuz Reopening Sends Risk Appetite Flooding Back

Bitcoin reached an intraday high of $78,268 on April 18 as the Hormuz reopening sent oil prices lower and risk appetite back into equities and crypto, and now it’s setting at $75,200 according to CoinDesk. The total crypto market cap jumped to $2.6 trillion, and roughly $820 million in short positions were liquidated across exchanges.

The Nasdaq climbed for its eleventh consecutive session as Brent crude dropped below $90 for the first time in weeks, according to Fortune. The crypto news today confirms geopolitical relief is real, but the rally is recovery from six months of drawdown, not the start of new wealth creation, and the strongest entries sit in presale pricing that listing events reprice permanently.

Crypto News Today and the Tokens Positioned for Real Returns

Pepeto

The crypto news today confirms risk appetite is returning, and that environment is where presale tokens with confirmed listings gain the most attention from traders who know timing beats chasing.

Pepeto opens Binance trading with a zero fee cross chain swap engine that removes trading costs entirely, creating daily demand that grows with every new user who discovers it. The cross chain bridge connects wallets across blockchains so capital never sits trapped on one network when opportunity appears elsewhere. Both tools are live, cleared by SolidProof, crafted under the leadership of the original Pepe creator with exchange level expertise from a developer who built at Binance.

More than $9.2 million has already flowed into the presale at $0.0000001865, and the confirmed listing means tokens bought now will be repriced once Binance opens trading to 150 million users. The crypto news today is bullish for the whole market, but the returns that change a portfolio come from the entry, not the headline, and this entry closes when the listing arrives.

XRP: $1.42 with Institutional Demand Building

XRP trades above $1.42 after extending recovery on renewed ETF inflows, according to CoinGecko. Spot XRP ETF products continue attracting capital, and resistance sits near $1.57 with a breakout targeting $1.78. But XRP’s $84 billion market cap means even a move to $2.00 is roughly 36%, which rewards patience but not the kind of multiple that early stage entries deliver.

Avalanche: AVAX Finds Buyers Near $9.15

AVAX trades around $9.18 near its lowest levels since 2022, according to Changelly. The VanEck AVAX ETF launched in January with staking rewards included, but the token remains roughly 93% below the $146 peak it reached in 2021. Recovery to $20 would be a solid double, but the $4 billion cap and persistent selling from trapped holders mean every rally meets heavy overhead supply.

Conclusion

The crypto news today is the kind of signal that sets up the next wave. Bitcoin reclaiming $75,200 on institutional ETF demand and geopolitical relief proves the market floor is strengthening, and right now is the time to find the investment that delivers when the bull run fully arrives, because presale entries are where that math works best. Every crypto fortune follows the same pattern, and the wallets that entered Solana hours before its exchange listing turned $500 into life changing money while everyone else watched. Pepeto is still at presale pricing through the Pepeto official website, but the speed of this raise means the window could close without warning, and knowing about this entry early and missing it is the kind of weight that stays.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news today?

Bitcoin broke through $78,000 on April 18 after Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz, triggering over $820 million in short liquidations and lifting the total crypto market cap to $2.6 trillion.

Are XRP and AVAX good investments right now?

XRP holds above $1.42 with ETF inflows building, and AVAX trades near $9.18 with a VanEck ETF live. Both offer recovery potential, but large market caps limit the kind of multiples that presale entries can deliver.

What presale token stands out in the crypto news today?

Pepeto stands out with $9.2 million raised, a confirmed Binance listing, and working exchange tools audited by SolidProof. The entry remains available through the Pepeto official website before trading opens.