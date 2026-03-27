Bitcoin miners dumping 15,000 BTC signals a major change in crypto’s power structure as companies that once championed the hold forever strategy pivot toward AI infrastructure. The crypto news today shows EtherFi deploying $25 million into tokenized real world assets, Algorand jumping 6% on rising volume, and BTC ETFs recording a 7 day inflow streak above $1.1 billion. The data confirms the recovery is real and capital is rotating into both institutional products and early stage entries. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion and a Binance listing approaching, is the presale capturing the wave the crypto news today confirms is building across every sector.

Crypto News Today: Miners Sell 15,000 BTC as EtherFi Deploys $25 Million Into Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin miners sold over 15,000 BTC since October as margins tighten, according to CoinDesk. EtherFi deployed $25 million into Plume’s RWA protocol across $6 billion in user deposits, according to Crypto.com. Algorand jumped 6% with volume climbing 110% to $59 million. The data confirms capital is rotating rather than leaving, and the presale positioned to catch both institutional and meme demand catches every dollar flowing in from channels that opened in 2026.

Crypto News Today: Where Exchange Tools and a Listing Catalyst Create the Returns

Pepeto

The institutional wave confirms the recovery is forming, but the wallets that built wealth never did it holding a large cap through its recovery. They found the right project early. Pepeto is that project. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches.

PepetoSwap removes every fee so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near dangerous tokens. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost, and these exchange tools are the infrastructure that keeps demand growing after launch instead of fading.

Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while the institutional wave builds, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real tools. The investors who entered Pepe early made millions and wished they had bought more, and Pepeto is that second chance with better infrastructure and the same cofounder. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $68,710 with ETFs recording $1.1 billion in seven days and Strategy committing $42 billion, according to Crypto.com. BTC anchors every portfolio. But from $68,710the most bullish target is roughly 3x over years. The presale entry delivers returns BTC’s $1.3 trillion cap cannot produce.

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand jumped 6% to $0.093 with trading volume climbing 110% to $59 million and RSI signaling bullish expansion. ALGO has strong developer adoption. But ALGO peaked at $3.28 and sits 97% below. Pepeto offers presale to listing math ALGO’s recovery cannot match in this cycle.

Crypto News Today: The Window Is Open and the Listing Is Approaching

The recovery is confirmed. Miners sell 15,000 BTC, EtherFi deploys $25 million, and ETFs pull $1.1 billion. The crypto news today rewards the wallets that position early, not the ones that chase after the move. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering right now. The listing will close this window. SHIB delivered 25,000% on community alone, and Pepeto carries stronger community energy with exchange infrastructure into higher volume.

The entries on Pepeto official website right now are the ones this cycle’s success stories will be written about.

FAQ

What is the biggest crypto news today right now?

Miners sold 15,000 BTC, ETFs hit $1.1 billion in seven days, and the Pepeto presale keeps filling ahead of its Binance listing while the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion leads the exchange build.

How does the crypto news today affect Pepeto?

Institutional capital and meme recovery lift every listing, and the Pepeto official website offers presale entry before the Binance listing captures that wave from every direction.

Is Pepeto the strongest entry in the crypto news today?

Pepeto has more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and the cofounder who proved $7 billion with a Binance listing approaching, making it the strongest presale available.