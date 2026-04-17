Charles Schwab opened spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading to retail clients this week through a new platform called Schwab Crypto, marking the largest legacy broker entry into direct token access. The crypto news cycle confirms institutional infrastructure meeting retail demand head on. Pepeto pulled above $9 million through the round while news cycle was still digesting Schwab, and Binance listing is next on the calendar. Wallets inside this round read the setup before the broker headline ever printed.

Crypto News: Schwab Launches Spot BTC and ETH Trading for Retail Clients

Charles Schwab Investment Management rolled out Schwab Crypto, letting retail brokerage clients trade Bitcoin and Ethereum at spot directly from existing accounts, with a phased rollout, per Coinbase.

The launch comes alongside a CryptoQuant signal showing whale wallets flipping back into profit, a structure that has marked the start of every prior altcoin rally, per CoinDesk. With BTC at $77,285 and total crypto cap at $2.6 trillion, the latest crypto news points to capital quietly leaving majors and chasing higher beta entries.

The Token Picks Defining the Cycle and the Presale Front Running

Pepeto: Crypto Exchange Network That Lets Holders Front Run Every Cycle

Catching the next move comes down to reading where conviction lands before the chart catches up. A token can rally on a single headline, then unwind by the time most wallets refresh their feed. The crowd usually buys the top of every cycle. However, Pepeto builds the entry into the next move so a holder is on the right side before broader capital arrives.

Pepeto is not selling a future build. The exchange runs already and powers every wallet inside the round. PepetoSwap clears trades at zero gas across the chains it bridges, so a holder swapping in or out keeps the full position rather than feeding it to fees. The PepetoAI risk scorer profiles every contract, calling out hidden mint functions and exit traps that pull buyers in then strand them.

Each tool was designed for a buyer with no technical background as much as a fund desk, so a small wallet has the same reading on a token as funds that pay analysts. Staking rewards early holders at 182% APY, an extra layer for wallets that arrived early.

Industry coverage stays bullish on Pepeto, and the analyst case puts a 100x climb in play the moment listing turns the presale tier into spot orders. The price marker reads $0.0000001864 right now and the tally is past $9 million, all from wallets that moved before the news cycle confirmed it. Exchange goes live soon, the audit firm signed off without an open issue, and supply ceiling of 420 trillion is locked.

BNB Steady at $632 With Maxwell Upgrade Behind

BNB trades at $632 with the Maxwell upgrade improving network scalability and a Tether Gold integration adding fresh utility, per Bankless Times. Analysts treat the current pullback as a reentry zone for long term holders. The setup is healthy, but a $90 billion cap means a clean push to $1,000 still delivers under 60%, far from the multiples a presale can produce for buyers chasing the latest crypto news.

Dogecoin Pushes $0.099 With X Money Catalyst Ahead

DOGE trades at $0.099 after gaining 3.59% in 24 hours, with the chart printing a double bottom near $0.0947 and a neckline at $0.103, per Bankless Times. A clean breakout opens the path to $0.12, around 25% from current levels, with X Money launch as the catalyst. But DOGE ETFs stalled while Solana and XRP funds gathered hundreds of millions, and upside from $14 billion looks limited next to a presale before listing.

Conclusion:

The crypto news this cycle confirms what every prior cycle confirmed: the right token at the right time changes the life of wallets that moved early. Pepeto stands at the moment where presale conviction earns its repricing, with analysts mapping a 100x at the listing.

For wallets reading the latest crypto news, taking position before listing is the difference between cashing the move and reading about it later. Pepe exploded from a presale price the doubters laughed at, the same pattern is visible right now, and the Pepeto official website still hosts the round, while wallets that wait spend the cycle reading about ones that did not.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the latest crypto news mean for retail buyers?

The latest crypto news from Schwab confirms institutions are joining retail, but Pepeto offers a 100x setup with the round above $9M and Binance listing close.

Why is Pepeto trending alongside BNB and DOGE today?

Smart money is rotating from large caps into Pepeto’s presale because the entry sits below cents and the exchange is already live.

Will Pepeto outperform large caps like BNB after listing?

Yes, analysts forecast a 100x once exchange volume opens, far above BNB’s ceiling. Visit the Pepeto official website.