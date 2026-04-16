Pepeto has passed above $9 million raised while the Fear Index has spent 46 consecutive days below 15, and the confirmed Binance listing inches closer with every wallet that enters. The cryptocurrency news cycle this week centers on Tether adding $70 million in Bitcoin to reserves and Solana’s security overhaul after the $270 million Drift exploit, and the presale that combines working exchange tools with confirmed exchange access keeps filling quietly while headlines push large caps around. In this edition of Crypto News: Tether Boosts BTC Bet, we break down the latest on Tether’s growing Bitcoin position and major industry developments.

Tether Adds $70 Million in Bitcoin as Reserve Strategy Crosses 97,000 BTC

Tether added $70 million in Bitcoin to its reserves this week, bringing total holdings above 97,000 BTC worth over $7.1 billion as part of its strategy to recycle up to 15% of profits into BTC, according to CoinDesk. The stablecoin issuer now sits among the largest corporate Bitcoin holders in the world, as The Block confirmed. Institutional treasuries keep stacking while retail investors search for the entry that delivers returns before the rest of the market catches up.

Cryptocurrency News, Pepeto, SOL, and Digitap Breaking Down the Opportunity

Pepeto

Backing a system that already works is the fastest way to close the gap between buying in and watching the return arrive, and that is exactly why wallets keep entering Pepeto while the market sits in fear. The zero fee swap engine lets any wallet trade across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana without paying a cent, turning every rotation into pure position building instead of leaking value to fees. The cross chain bridge moves assets between blockchains so capital never sits stuck on a chain that is not moving while opportunity fires on another.

Those tools were designed by a team that includes the cofounder who built the original Pepe token and a former Binance expert, and that background shows in how the exchange layer flows from entry to exit. Wallets inside also earn through a 183% APY staking pool, which means positions grow while waiting for listing day. SolidProof audited every contract, and above $9 million entered at $0.000000186 during the deepest fear readings of 2026, commitment that only appears when wallets expect the listing to deliver.

When traders from every time zone reach for Pepeto the way they reach for their charting app, the buying pressure after listing builds on utility instead of hype. The presale window shrinks every day, and every day that passes is staking yield missed and listing one step closer while the position remains at zero.

Solana (SOL)

Solana trades near $84 after a 7.6% weekly gain, recovering from the $270 million Drift exploit that exposed a vulnerability in its durable nonces feature. The Solana Foundation responded with a full security overhaul and Stripe, Visa, and Standard Chartered joined as validators on the Tempo payment rail. SOL’s ecosystem is active and growing, but a market cap near $40 billion and resistance at $100 means a 2x requires another $40 billion in fresh capital, a timeline that presale to listing events compress into days.

Digitap

Digitap promises tap to earn rewards through a mobile interface tied to real world payments. The concept sounds consumer friendly, but no confirmed exchange listing exists and the presale has not disclosed audit details publicly. A token asking for capital without exchange confirmation or a verifiable security audit is a risk profile that informed wallets have learned to avoid.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrency news this week confirms that Tether stacking 97,000 BTC and Solana rebuilding its security layer are the kind of signals that prove the infrastructure beneath this market keeps getting stronger. But SOL at $83 with a $40 billion cap delivers patient gains over quarters, not the multiples that presale entries produce when the first listing candle opens.

The Pepeto official website shows above $9 million committed with the Binance listing confirmed, and every wallet inside rides a cost basis that exchange day reprices upward while latecomers pay whatever the open market decides. Every day the presale stays open is another day of staking yield compounding inside these wallets, and every day someone waits is a day closer to the listing that shuts this entry permanently and never brings it back.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What cryptocurrency news matters most for investors in April 2026?

Tether adding $70 million in BTC to reserves and Solana’s post exploit security overhaul confirm institutional conviction, while Pepeto’s presale filling past $9 million signals where informed capital is positioning.

Why does Pepeto stand out in the cryptocurrency news cycle?

A confirmed Binance listing, SolidProof audit, and above $9 million raised during extreme fear separate Pepeto from projects without exchange confirmation or verified security.

Is Pepeto a strong entry based on current cryptocurrency news?

The presale remains open with the Binance listing approaching, and current market conditions make the Pepeto official website worth reviewing before this cost basis disappears.