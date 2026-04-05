Total cryptocurrency trading volume reached $20.57 trillion in Q1 2026, yet the Fear and Greed Index sits at 9 as if the market were dying. That split is the crypto news story that matters because it proves capital moves at record pace even while sentiment stays frozen. Ethereum’s Pectra upgrade went live this month, adding the latest infrastructure catalyst to a market that keeps building through the correction. Pepeto has taken in more than $8 million in presale with a confirmed Binance listing approaching, and the cofounder already proved the math works by building the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply, which means matching that cap from the presale is 150x and this time a working exchange sits behind it.

Crypto News: Q1 Volume Hits $20.57 Trillion and Ethereum Pectra Goes Live

Total crypto trading volume reached $20.57 trillion in Q1 2026, proving capital flows at record pace even while sentiment stays at extreme fear. Separately, Ethereum’s Pectra upgrade went live this month as the next step in the network’s scaling roadmap before the larger Glamsterdam fork targets June. The crypto news this week confirms the market is building faster than the price reflects, and the wallets that recognize this gap are the ones entering the entries with the widest confirmed distance.

Entries Positioned for What the Volume Already Confirms

Pepeto

Pepeto is one of the most watched presale entries in the meme coin market. The project lists on Binance after the presale closes, positioning it for returns the crypto news cycle has not priced in yet.

The project launches with a full exchange already live. PepetoSwap executes every trade at zero fees so holders keep their full position, and a contract verification tool screens each token before purchase so scam coins never reach the wallet. In a market doing $20.57 trillion in quarterly volume, having tools that protect capital while it trades is not a feature but a requirement.

That product line attracted more than $8 million at $0.000000186 while the Fear and Greed Index reads 9. Every contract SolidProof certified, a former Binance figure anchoring the listing, and staking at 188% APY compounds the position. Analysts project 100x from presale to listing, and the crypto news around Q1 volume proves capital is not leaving, it is choosing where to concentrate.

The cofounder already proved the math works by building the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero products and 420 trillion supply. Matching that market cap from the presale price is 150x, and this time a working exchange sits behind it, which means the floor is what zero tools reached and the ceiling is what real products push beyond. Once the Binance listing opens the presale closes, and every wallet that paused pays the listing price to ones that moved while the entry was available.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum trades near $2,055 with Pectra live and Glamsterdam targeting June for a 78% fee cut. The upgrade cycle adds catalysts, but a recovery to $4,000 delivers about 95%, strong for a large cap but a fraction of what a presale to listing compresses into one event.

Solana (SOL)

SOL holds near $80 with PumpSwap processing $53.6 billion weekly in DEX volume. The network dominates meme coin trading despite Q1 losses. A recovery to $150 delivers 87%, meaningful but requires months while a presale to Binance listing produces multiples faster.

Conclusion

The crypto news cycle reports volume, upgrades, and fear readings, but the pattern that matters most already played out once. The same cofounder built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products and 420 trillion supply, and Pepeto carries the same supply with a live exchange that Pepe never had, making 150x from the presale the conservative floor. Analysts project 100x to listing, and the Pepeto official website is where that entry exists before the Binance listing removes it. Betting on a pattern that already worked is not a guess but a calculation, and entering the presale now while the math repeats in real time is how to end up holding the returns instead of reading about them in the next crypto news cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the Q1 volume record mean for crypto news? $20.57 trillion in trading volume proves capital flows at record pace even during extreme fear, confirming the correction is a pause inside a growing market.

How does Ethereum Pectra affect the crypto news outlook? Pectra going live adds infrastructure strength before Glamsterdam targets June, supporting the case that the market builds faster than price reflects.

Is Pepeto a strong presale entry this cycle? Analysts project 100x to listing with $8 million committed during extreme fear, backed by the cofounder who already proved the math by building Pepe to $11 billion.