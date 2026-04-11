Crypto News: Pepeto Hits $8.9M as Bitcoin Price Prediction Turns Bullish

Every crypto fortune ever made started the same way, with one bet placed during fear that nobody else was willing to make. Crypto news today shows that pattern forming again.

Pepeto is approaching its Binance listing with $8,943,183 in presale capital and search volume growing across every country, while the bitcoin price and Ethereum are lining up for what could be the next push to all time highs. This crypto news piece covers why the window matters and what separates Pepeto from everything else on the market right now.

Pepeto Draws $8.9M at Index 16 as the Hormuz Deal Sends the Bitcoin Price Prediction Soaring | Crypto News Update

Pepeto brought in $8,943,183 this week at a time when the Fear and Greed Index shows 16. That kind of inflow during pure panic tells you the wallets behind it are not guessing. And the reason their timing looks right is the macro shift now underway. Trump confirmed on April 11 that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen “fairly soon” while VP Vance arrived in Islamabad for face-to-face talks with Iran, as Reuters reported. When wars wind down, frozen money moves back into high-risk assets fast, and crypto always gets that money first.

But there is a new piece this time that changes everything. The U.S. government now sits on a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, meaning every jump in BTC adds real value to federal holdings and gives Washington a reason to push this market forward instead of holding it back.

Wall Street already priced this in. JP Morgan put the bitcoin price prediction at $170,000 according to Yahoo Finance, and Standard Chartered moved its Ethereum number to $25,000 by 2028 after noting that wallets had taken in 3.8% of all ETH since June 2025 per Yahoo Finance.

Still, the bitcoin price at $73,140 after bouncing 5% on ceasefire news gives you a 2.3x at the very top. Ethereum at $25,000 works over years, not months. Those are wealth-protection plays. The wealth-building happens somewhere else.

Presales are where the real math lives during a bull run. That is why whale wallets loaded up on Pepeto this week at heavy size, and crypto news has barely started to cover the reasons behind it.

Pepeto Combines What Crypto News Has Never Seen Before, Meme Coin Buzz Backed by Working Trading Products

Pepeto built a full exchange layer tying Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana into one place where gas fees do not exist, every coin trades from a single dashboard, and AI reviews each swap for risks before it clears.

The Pepe ecosystem cofounder who took a token past $7 billion runs the project, SolidProof audited every contract, and 185% APY staking pays holders daily while the Binance listing gets closer. Each trade on the platform creates buying pressure on the Pepeto token itself, which mirrors the demand engine that sent BNB past $90 billion.

On top of that, Pepeto is spreading at the same speed Dogecoin and Shiba Inu did in their early days. Crypto news around this project feels like a replay of 2021, and this time the crowd is not going to miss it.

The numbers back it up. Dogecoin hit $90 billion running on a meme alone with no product behind it. Rob, a warehouse manager, put $8,000 into Shiba Inu in February 2021, watched it grow to $1.5 million, and walked away from his job for good, as Fortune reported. Pepeto has that same energy but sits on top of three real products that traders will actually use.

And $8,943,183 raised during extreme fear is the strongest signal a presale can send. Capital does not move into crypto when fear runs this high unless the belief behind it is real. This crypto news moment matches every setup that created millionaires in past cycles, but this time the meme power and the trading tools are in the same place.

Conclusion

The bitcoin price will break its all time high at some point and Ethereum will follow right after, and when that happens every altcoin rides the same current. No token in the market today matches what Pepeto offers, a presale still open while whale-sized wallets keep stacking. Crypto news keeps confirming it, and any self-made crypto millionaire will tell you the formula: find the meme token while everything is red and hold on.

Rob proved it with Shiba Inu, where the gap between buying before the Binance listing and buying after it meant the difference between $1.5 million and paying full price. The bitcoin price prediction says the breakout is near, and the Pepeto presale is still live, but at this rate it will not stay open much longer. And once it closes, there is no going back to these prices, only watching from the outside while the early wallets collect the returns.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What drives the bitcoin price prediction toward a new ATH in 2026?

The bitcoin price target rests on JP Morgan’s $170,000 call, the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, and the Hormuz reopening pushing capital back into crypto.

What makes Pepeto different from failed presales in this market?

Pepeto pulled in $8,943,183 at Fear and Greed Index 16 while competitors collapsed. A SolidProof audit backs every contract and 185% APY staking pays holders from day one.