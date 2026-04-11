The crypto news cycle just delivered a signal that changes the math for every presale investor. Amundi is the largest asset manager in Europe with $2.3 trillion under management. They launched a tokenized fund on Ethereum and Stellar that pulled in $400 million in three weeks. Notably, this was the fastest growing tokenized fund ever.

While XRP holds near $1.36 and SOL trades around $85.75, Pepeto has attracted above $8.1M from wallets that recognized the confirmed Binance listing. After tokenization brought institutional capital flooding onchain, Pepeto benefitted.

Amundi Tokenized Fund Reaches $400M AUM in Three Weeks

Amundi and Spiko launched the tokenized Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund on Ethereum and Stellar, powered by Chainlink data feeds. It reached $400 million in assets under management within three weeks. CoinDesk reported the fund is now the fastest growing tokenized product in crypto history.

The Block noted that Europe’s largest asset manager entering tokenized markets validates the infrastructure that presale projects with confirmed listings are built to serve. This crypto news confirms that institutional capital is no longer testing the waters, it is swimming.

Crypto News Puts Pepeto Ahead While XRP and SOL Stay Capped

Pepeto: Crypto News Trends Working in Pepeto’s Favor

The crypto news today shows that the longstanding gap between traditional finance and onchain markets is closing fast. (S1) That shift is only part of the reason Pepeto is gaining traction ahead of its confirmed Binance listing. (S2) Tokenization headlines are putting extra eyes on projects. Especially, projects that already built the exchange tools institutions will need.

(S3) The team assembled a complete ecosystem that combines a PepetoAI risk scorer and a cross chain bridge inside one token economy. (S4) Built for daily trading, Pepeto delivers live contract risk ratings that flag dangerous tokens before capital touches them. Moreover, it offers a bridge that moves assets between networks without cost.

(S5) Every tool is live, which separates Pepeto from projects that promise utility after launch. (S6) Since the tools run every day, traders expect 100x returns once the listing opens. (S7) That conviction explains why above $8.1M entered while the market corrected. Furthermore, a $35,000 position staked at 185% APY grows into $68,600 in yearly returns before the listing prints.

(S8) The originator who crafted the original Pepe token assembled every contract that SolidProof audited across 420 trillion tokens, and the presale price of $0.000000186 shrinks in availability with every deposit. (S9) Check the presale page before this window closes.

XRP Holds $1.36 With ETF Inflows Steady

XRP trades near $1.36 with a market cap above $77 billion after spot XRP ETFs pulled in steady institutional inflows, per CoinGecko. The all time high of $3.84 sits 65% above, making the math roughly a 2.8x. Cross border adoption keeps XRP relevant in every crypto news cycle. However, the weight of $77 billion in market cap is the same weight that turns presale multiples into the returns XRP cannot deliver from here.

Solana Trades at $85.75 With Resistance at $88

SOL trades around $85.75 with a $48.6 billion market cap after spot Solana ETFs crossed $1 billion in total assets, per CoinMarketCap. The all time high of $293 sits 71% above, and resistance at $88 caps the short term path. The math from $85.75 to $293 is a 3.5x. This is strong for a large cap but modest next to presale to listing returns.

Conclusion

Amundi pulling $400 million into a tokenized fund in three weeks tells the crypto news audience that institutional capital is entering onchain markets faster than any previous cycle. Projects with confirmed listings capture that wave first. XRP and SOL are credible, but large caps at $77 billion and $48 billion deliver returns that presale math makes look small.

More than $8.1M already entered through the Pepeto official website while fear kept the crowd frozen, proving informed wallets build positions before the listing reprices everything. The reader remembers opportunities that passed by last cycle, and last cycle turned first movers into millionaires who entered during this exact kind of fear. Pepeto at presale pricing with a confirmed Binance listing is where the next millionaires of this cycle are forming, and the listing separates those who entered from those who watched.

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FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news this week?

Amundi launched a tokenized fund that reached $400M AUM in three weeks, the fastest ever. This validates onchain infrastructure and benefits presale projects like Pepeto with confirmed exchange listings.

How does tokenization affect presale projects launching in 2026?

Institutional capital flowing through tokenized funds reduces the risk that slowed listings historically. For Pepeto with working tools and a Binance date confirmed, tokenization tailwinds make the path from presale to exchange even clearer.

What crypto news should investors watch right now?

Watch institutional fund launches, confirmed listings, and working products. Pepeto checks all three. Visit the Pepeto official website for full details before the presale closes.