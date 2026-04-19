Crypto News: Coinbase Bank Charter as XRP, Solana and Pepeto Drive Change

Every cycle has a moment when the old guard finally bends, and Coinbase just received a national bank trust charter from the OCC, becoming the first crypto exchange allowed to custody pension and insurance fund capital. That cryptocurrency news changes the flow of money entirely, because trillions in managed assets now have a regulated on ramp that did not exist last month.

Pepeto has secured more than $9 million during this shift, with an experienced Binance specialist on the development team and a confirmed listing approaching, and wallets that built wealth from XRP and SOL all did one thing, they moved while entry was open.

Cryptocurrency News Breaks as Coinbase Gets OCC Charter and Ethereum Launches Glamsterdam

Coinbase received a national bank trust charter from the OCC in early April, allowing it to custody assets for pension funds and insurance companies. CoinDesk reported the approval alongside the launch of Ethereum’s Glamsterdam upgrade devnet on April 10, which brings parallel processing and better Layer 2 integration. OANDA noted these developments signal full institutional integration, and the cryptocurrency news cycle has not produced two events this significant in the same week since ETF approvals.

Crypto Market Developments and the Presale Positioned for What Comes Next

Pepeto

The Coinbase charter opened institutional floodgates, but returns from regulated on ramps are already priced in for every token those funds can buy. Pepeto sits before that pricing event, where the confirmed Binance listing has not arrived yet and the entry that exists today disappears the moment trading begins.

The trading network featuring an experienced Binance specialist on the dev team runs today with tools that solve the problems institutional money creates. The cross chain bridge shifts value across chains without any charge, so gas costs draining portfolios on ETH and SOL never reduce capital here. PepetoSwap handles trades without any fee, which means every dollar stays deployed instead of leaking to costs that add up over dozens of trades.

Those tools handle live volume every block. That reliability drives analyst projections targeting a 100x return from the presale, because working infrastructure separates this from tokens promising products after launch.

PEPETO sits at $0.000000186 today, with more than $9 million secured and new wallets joining every stage. Staking at 181% APY compounds for wallets that arrived before the cryptocurrency news cycle caught up, and that yield builds while others read headlines. The Binance listing erases this entry forever, and every stage that fills is one less round at the price the earliest wallets locked. SolidProof audited every contract, and the people who made fortunes from XRP at $0.006 and SOL at $1.50 all did one thing, they moved while the entry was open, and that same entry sits open for anyone reading this cryptocurrency news who acts instead of watching.

XRP

XRP trades near $1.41 on Changelly after leading large caps with 8% weekly gains. Coca Cola and American Airlines are exploring payments through Ripple Treasury, and spot ETF filings moved into final stages after the SEC ruling. But from $1.41, even reaching the $3.65 all time high delivers a 2.6x, and that kind of return requires months of corporate adoption news that may arrive slower than the crypto headlines suggest.

SOL

SOL holds near $84.72 on CoinMarketCap after the DoubleZero launch brought Wall Street data systems closer to the network. Spot SOL ETPs began trading in October 2025, making it the third crypto with regulated exchange products. From $84.72, a return to the $294 all time high delivers a 3.5x, and that ceiling took a meme coin frenzy to reach, which means repeating it requires conditions that even the strongest crypto headlines cannot guarantee.

Conclusion

Coinbase needed years of compliance work to earn the charter that opens institutional floodgates. Pepeto only needed a working trading network and a Binance listing on the calendar, which is why more than $9 million locked into the presale while the market read the cryptocurrency news and waited.

XRP holders at $0.006 and SOL buyers at $1.50 all made one decision, they moved while entry was open, and that same decision sits in front of anyone reading this now. Moving through the Pepeto official website while the presale is live is how every success story started, and waiting until the listing arrives is how regret gets written for wallets that saw the chance and chose to think instead.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What cryptocurrency news from April 2026 matters most for presale investors?

The Coinbase OCC charter and Ethereum Glamsterdam upgrade signal full institutional integration, but Pepeto at presale pricing before a Binance listing offers returns those developments cannot match.

Which tokens are drawing capital as cryptocurrency news turns bullish?

Pepeto leads with more than $9 million secured and a Binance listing confirmed, and the Pepeto official website shows the presale pace picking up as institutional headlines keep arriving.

Is Pepeto a strong entry while XRP and SOL respond to positive cryptocurrency news?

The presale entry vanishes once the Binance listing opens, and acting now is the same decision every past winner made at the same stage.