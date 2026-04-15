The crypto news driving the market this week includes BTC breaking above $74,000 for the first time since February and Rakuten announcing that 44 million customers will soon be able to pay with XRP through Rakuten Pay. While BTC and LINK push higher, the crypto news that will matter most for returns is happening in presales where the listing event creates the move, not the market. Pepeto has drawn more than $9 million with a former Binance expert directing the build and a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

Crypto News Breaks as Rakuten Opens XRP Payments for 44 Million Customers

Rakuten confirmed that its 44 million Pay users will be able to trade and pay with XRP through the Rakuten Pay app, marking one of the largest retail integrations for any single token (CoinGecko). BTC climbed to its highest level since the February 5 crash, breaking above $74,000 as optimism around Middle East developments lifted risk assets (CoinDesk). The crypto news this week confirms the infrastructure is expanding faster than most wallets realize, and the tokens positioned closest to the next wave of listings will benefit the most.

BTC LINK and Presale Entries Competing for the Smartest Capital

Pepeto

The crypto news about BTC reclaiming $74,000 grabs attention, but the biggest return this cycle will not come from watching a chart, it will come from entering a presale before the listing opens. Pepeto has pulled past $9 million from holders who identified a platform designed by a former Binance expert who spent years inside the exchange about to list this token. The cross-chain bridge connects different blockchains and lets holders transfer assets between them at no cost, keeping every dollar intact when positions need to move fast.

PepetoSwap charges nothing per trade, so swap fees that normally eat into smaller entries disappear completely and capital works from the first second. A complete SolidProof security check cleared every contract, and because the Binance listing is locked in, this entry has an expiration that gets shorter with every passing hour.

The price stands at $0.000000186, and the fact that over $9 million entered while the Fear and Greed Index stayed in single digits tells you conviction, not speculation, is driving each deposit. Holders earn 183% APY through staking that removes tokens from open circulation while the countdown continues, and 420 trillion tokens in total supply, the identical count Pepe carried when it climbed past $11 billion on zero products, tells analysts the exchange infrastructure should send returns well beyond that ceiling.

XRP turned small entries into fortunes without a single product, and more tools behind Pepeto logically means more than what nothing delivered, so the adoption headlines are confirming the math these presale wallets already ran.

BTC

BTC trades near $74,200 after hitting its highest level since the February 5 crash that sent it to $60,000 (CoinDesk). JPMorgan targets $170,000 for 2026, and funding rates have stayed negative for 46 days, signaling a potential short squeeze. From $74,200 to $170,000 gives roughly 129%, but that takes months while BTC grinds through resistance levels that have held for two months.

LINK

LINK sits near $9.18 after gaining 2% on the week, with its oracle network powering the new Ethereum Foundation audit program and expanding DeFi coverage (CoinGecko). From $9.18 to $25 gives around 179%, a solid move. But for anyone looking for the fastest path between entry and outcome, the presale math tells a different story entirely.

Conclusion

The debate about which entry leads this cycle is already settled by the $9 million that flowed into Pepeto while the crypto news covered BTC recoveries and token integrations. XRP turned small entries into fortunes with zero products, and more tools behind Pepeto logically reaches more than what nothing behind a token delivered, which means the math favors the presale over every large cap on the board. The entry at the Pepeto official website has not closed, and the crypto news keeps confirming that acting while the presale fills is the one decision that separates the wallets that profit from the ones that pay more later.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the biggest crypto news this week?

BTC broke above $74,000 for the first time since February, and Rakuten announced XRP payments for its 44 million customers through Rakuten Pay.

How does crypto news affect Pepeto?

Pepeto carries a confirmed Binance listing with zero fee trading and a SolidProof audit, run by a former Binance expert, with presale access at the Pepeto official website.

Can crypto news about BTC and XRP signal bigger moves in presales?

Adoption milestones confirm capital is entering crypto permanently, and presale entries ahead of a Binance listing capture that wave before it hits the broader market.