A wallet holding Bitcoin since 2013 just moved 1,000 BTC worth $71.6 million to Binance, extending a multi month distribution from coins accumulated thirteen years ago, and the crypto news that aged supply is finally reaching exchanges tells a story about timing that every wallet in the market should read closely.

The holders who bought BTC at pennies and held for thirteen years are now cashing out, and the question is whether the wallets entering new positions today are making the same kind of early decision those 2013 holders made. Pepeto has gathered more than $8 million with a working exchange and confirmed Binance listing, and being hours early is the difference between capturing the listing return and watching others celebrate.

Crypto News April 2026: A 13 Year Bitcoin Wallet Starts Selling Into Strength

Arkham Intelligence tracked a 2013 era Bitcoin wallet that transferred 1,000 BTC worth approximately $71.6 million to Binance according to CoinDesk. The wallet still holds roughly 1,500 BTC after the latest move, extending a steady distribution that began months ago. BeInCrypto reported this is one of the clearest examples of deeply aged supply finally reaching exchange order books. The crypto news confirms that the earliest holders are taking profits while institutional buyers absorb the flow.

Early Decisions and the Presale Where Hours Matter

Pepeto: The Exchange That $8 Million Entered Before the Crowd Arrived

Scan the presale market and the pattern is always the same, tokens selling hype with nothing behind the ticker, but Pepeto already delivers the exchange tools that prove the entry carries substance. The platform runs a token swap processing trades at zero fees so positions hold full value, and a network bridge shifts capital across chains without cost so holders reposition as crypto news shifts direction. That working combination is what wallets looking for early decisions land on instead of another empty countdown.

When products function before a listing, committed capital follows, and Pepeto has drawn more than $8 million while the Fear and Greed Index reads 11. The creator who built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply designed every contract, and SolidProof verified the code so each entry carries audit protection. That early holder of the original Pepe turned a small entry into massive returns by entering one day before the crowd arrived, and staking at 187% APY compounds yield before the confirmed Binance listing opens.

The market shows 2013 wallets finally selling positions that built fortunes, and the presale to listing gap is where the next version of that wealth gets built. Analysts project 100x from $0.000000186, and the listing is where presale holders make the returns everyone else pays more for. Being hours early is what made those 2013 holders rich, and the same timing applies to Pepeto right now before the listing closes the window.

XRP

XRP holds at $1.34 with 8.1 million wallet holders and ETF speculation adding longer range support according to CoinGape. Even reaching $3 delivers 2.3x over months, a return that arrives slowly while the crypto news keeps moving and the Pepeto presale covers 100x from one listing event.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA trades near $0.25 with developer activity steady and the ecosystem growing according to CoinDCX. The path to $1 needs broad market support, and the 4x that represents takes quarters while the Pepeto presale compresses the full return distance into the gap one listing opens.

Conclusion

The crypto news from April shows the earliest Bitcoin holders finally cashing thirteen years of patience into exchange orders, and the wealth those 2013 wallets built came from one decision, they moved while the entry was open and everyone else thought it was too early. The same decision sits open right now at the Pepeto official website where $8 million in fear capital already confirmed what the listing will reward. Being hours early made those holders rich, and entering Pepeto before the Binance listing is the same timing at the same moment with verified tools behind it.

The crypto news will report the listing returns after they happen, and the distance between wallets positioned before and everyone reading afterward is the wealth the listing delivers to one group and permanently withholds from the other.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the biggest crypto news in April 2026?

A 2013 Bitcoin wallet moved 1,000 BTC worth $71.6 million to Binance, confirming that the earliest holders are taking profits after thirteen years.

How does early timing in crypto news translate to presale entries?

The Pepeto official website shows $8 million raised during fear, and entering before the Binance listing mirrors the same early timing that built wealth for 2013 BTC holders.

Why are wallets choosing Pepeto during the fear phase?

The Pepe creator built a working exchange with SolidProof audit, and $8 million during extreme fear proves conviction the listing will deliver what late entries always miss.