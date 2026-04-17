Crypto Market News: ETH Tests $2,500 as Pepeto Presale Gains

The crypto market news this week centers on a rare signal flashing across Bitcoin derivatives while Ethereum pushes toward $2,500 and BNB holds steady above $600.

The Pepeto presale has crossed above $8.1 million in capital as whale wallets continue entering before the confirmed Binance listing goes live. This article breaks down what the derivatives signal means and why Pepeto’s working exchange layer draws capital that large caps cannot capture.

Bitcoin Funding Rates Negative for 46 Straight Days as K33 Research Flags Historic Signal

Funding rates on Binance’s bitcoin perpetuals have stayed negative for 46 consecutive days even as open interest keeps rising, according to CoinDesk. K33 Research head Vetle Lunde confirmed that comparable risk off regimes, including the post FTX crash in late 2022, have historically preceded sharp upward reversals.

Fortune reports that Bitcoin climbed to $75,000 while the total market cap hit $2.6 trillion on improving sentiment tied to easing Middle East tensions. The derivatives data points toward a bottom forming beneath the surface, but the real question is where the widest return gap sits before the next leg begins.

Crypto Market News: ETH, BNB, and the Presale Below Them Both

Pepeto

As the market compresses and volatility punishes unprepared wallets, a verified layer of protection becomes the difference between catching the next move and losing capital to it. Pepeto’s swap engine strips every trading fee to zero across any blockchain, which means position sizes stay whole instead of shrinking with each transaction. The bridge transfers tokens between networks instantly and without cost, so when a rotation triggers across chains the wallet that moves first keeps everything it started with.

Those tools function before the listing, which gives Pepeto an edge that tokens priced at billions cannot replicate because their growth ceiling is set by the weight of their own valuation. When Binance opens the ticker, the current entry disappears and everyone who waited pays the new floor.

The project was cofounded by the architect of the first Pepe token and includes a developer with direct Binance exchange experience on the engineering team. SolidProof audited the contracts, and the results are public. A $7,000 position at the current presale rate locks over 37 billion tokens, and staking those at 182% APY means the bag grows every day the presale stays open.

Every day without entering is a day of presale allocation shrinking and a day closer to the Binance listing that replaces this price with one the market decides. The urgency is not a pitch, it is a clock that does not pause.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH trades near $2,325 after bouncing off $2,100 support, up roughly 7% in the past day, according to CoinGecko. The network added 284,000 new users in Q1 while stablecoin supply hit a record $180 billion. Resistance sits at $2,400 then $2,500. A clean break above $2,500 would mark a meaningful recovery, but that move delivers roughly 8% from here, solid for the largest smart contract chain but small next to presale distance.

BNB

BNB holds near $631 as the anchor token of the Binance ecosystem, according to CoinMarketCap. The token sits roughly 23% below its all time high near $793 with support around $580 and resistance at $650. The market cap above $90 billion means a double requires an additional $90 billion in fresh capital, compressing realistic return expectations for new buyers.

Conclusion

The crypto market news confirms Bitcoin derivatives are flashing a historic bottom signal, ETH shows on chain strength, and BNB anchors the largest exchange. But bottom signals and network growth cannot bend the math of a multi-billion dollar cap, because those tokens need enormous inflows just to register a meaningful move.

Pepeto passed $8.1 million in presale funding, the Binance listing confirmation guarantees the current price is temporary, and every day closer to that listing is a day of compounding that only wallets already inside capture, which visitors to the Pepeto official website can verify. The entry that exists today vanishes the moment trading opens, and the compounding that came before it stays permanently with the wallets that acted in time.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest crypto market news for April 2026?

Bitcoin funding rates have been negative for 46 straight days on Binance, a signal K33 Research links to historic bottom formations. BTC pushed to $75,000 while the total crypto market cap reached $2.6 trillion on easing geopolitical tensions.

Why is Pepeto trending in crypto market news?

Pepeto raised above $8.1 million during extreme fear conditions, with a confirmed Binance listing creating a hard deadline on the presale price. The working swap engine and bridge layer add genuine utility that functions before listing day.

How does ETH growth compare with Pepeto?

ETH targets $2,500 from $2,325, roughly 8% from here. Pepeto’s presale captures the distance between current entry and the Binance listing open, a gap that large cap percentages cannot produce. Full data on the Pepeto official website.