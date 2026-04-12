The Ethereum Foundation just sold 5,000 ETH for $11.1 million in stablecoins through CoWSwap, and Binance Wallet launched pre IPO access to tokenized assets including exposure to SpaceX and OpenAI. This cycle proves institutions build on both sides, selling ETH for operations while adding exposure to firms shaping technology.

BTC holds $70,800 and ETH trades at $2,190, but the wallets building real positions during fear are loading something else entirely. The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion launched Pepeto with exchange tools, a confirmed Binance listing, and more than $8 million raised at extreme fear.

Crypto Market News: Ethereum Foundation Sells 5K ETH as Binance Opens Pre IPO Access

The Ethereum Foundation sold 5,000 ETH worth $11.1 million through CoWSwap to build stablecoin reserves for ecosystem operations, according to CoinDesk. Binance Wallet added pre IPO access to five tokenized assets including exposure to SpaceX and OpenAI through its Web3 wallet, according to Investing News.

BTC dominance sits at 57% and the Fear and Greed Index reads 16. This crypto market news shows capital repositioning at every level while the market waits for direction.

BTC, ETH, and the Presale Capturing What Large Caps Miss

Pepeto

The Ethereum Foundation can keep selling ETH and Binance can keep opening doors to private companies, and that moves the industry forward, but the biggest gains in any crypto market news cycle go to wallets that found the entry before the crowd confirmed it. That is why capital flows into Pepeto while BTC and ETH trade sideways and institutions reposition for the next leg.

More than $8 million arrived at $0.000000186 while fear dominates, and steady entry during a stretch where most tokens lose buyers means the wallets inside see conviction. When capital enters a presale while the index reads 16, the signal is that those wallets expect one confirmed event to outperform everything the crypto market news cycle produces.

Every tool on the exchange runs and can be tested right now. The token swap runs across three chains at zero cost, and the contract scanner flags risks before a single dollar enters a position. Instead of watching BTC grind toward $80,000, the positions building inside this presale target the Binance listing as the single event that delivers what months of patience cannot.

Staking at 185% APY rewards wallets that hold, and capital locks during fear because one confirmed event delivers everything. Every contract passed a SolidProof audit, and the dev behind Pepe’s $11 billion cap is the reason this presale keeps drawing capital during fear.

Early BTC holders turned $500 entries into generational wealth and every one says they wish they bought more, and Pepeto built by the same Pepe cofounder with a confirmed Binance listing is how that same kind of wealth gets built again right now, the second chance those early holders would take without hesitating.

BTC

BTC trades at $70,800 with dominance at 57%, according to Yahoo Finance. TD Cowen targets $140,000 by late 2026, roughly 92% from here. SpaceX holds $603 million in BTC. The the crypto market news shows that return from $70,800 plays out over months while a presale entry captures the listing gap in one event.

ETH

ETH holds $2,190 with the Glamsterdam upgrade approaching, according to Changelly. Analysts target $2,672 for April, roughly 17% from current levels. The Foundation selling 5,000 ETH shows confidence, but 17% over months sits behind what the crypto market news presale entry delivers from one listing.

Conclusion

While BTC and ETH trade around key levels and institutions reposition, the clearest signal this crypto market news cycle produced is capital choosing the Pepeto presale over large caps while institutions reposition.

Early BTC holders turned small entries into generational wealth and now wish they bought more, and entering Pepeto at the same stage before the same kind of move is the second chance at the Pepeto official website that those holders would take without thinking twice. The wallets loading this presale right now are set to get the biggest returns when the listing arrives, and waiting while they fill at the floor could be the most expensive pause of the cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does this week’s crypto market news mean for investors?

Institutions are repositioning with ETH sales and BTC ETF launches, but the crypto market news points to presale entries as the widest return opportunity before listings open.

How does Pepeto compare to BTC and ETH right now?

BTC targets 92% and ETH targets 17% over months while the Pepeto presale with a confirmed Binance listing offers returns from one event that large caps cannot match.

Is Pepeto worth entering during extreme fear?

The Pepeto official website confirms above $8 million entered during extreme fear, and the wallets behind that number expect the Binance listing to deliver what no amount of BTC or ETH patience creates.