Crypto Market News: April Entry as Pepeto Fills With BTC and ETH

The market just delivered the clearest signal of the year. BTC holds above $71,150 after the ceasefire rally. Additionally, ETH transfers hit a record 1.34 million in 30 days. The Cardano hard fork is scheduled for April with 680 weekly commits leading all Layer 1 chains. The market is recovering, but the wallets making the biggest moves are not waiting for large caps to double.

Pepeto, built by a former Binance expert on the development team with more than $8 million raised during extreme fear, is the entry that separates this cycle’s winners from everyone still planning to come back tomorrow.

Crypto Market News: BTC Holds $71K as ADA Hard Fork and ETH Records Set the Tone

BTC holds above $71,150 after the ceasefire wiped $600 million in leveraged positions and pushed crypto into every headline, per CoinDesk. Cardano’s Protocol 11 hard fork is scheduled for April 2026, the largest upgrade since the Vasil era.

There are 680 weekly GitHub commits topping all Layer 1 chains, per OpenPR. The recovery confirms the cycle is turning. Furthermore, the presale tokens that collected capital during fear are now the entries with the widest distance to returns.

April Entries and the Tokens Positioned Before the Market Catches Up

Pepeto: The Exchange Token That Smart Money Loaded During Fear

While the crypto market news covers recoveries and upgrades, the wallets booking the largest positions are entering presale positions. The gap to listing delivers what BTC and ETH cannot match from their current prices. Pepeto is the exchange token guided by a former Binance expert on the development team. Every contract was cleared by SolidProof before the presale accepted a dollar.

The purpose is simple: make trading safer and cheaper. PepetoSwap handles every trade at zero fees so gains stay intact. Also, the bridge transfers tokens across chains at zero cost so capital moves freely. More than $8 million collected during extreme fear at a score of 16 proves large wallets already did the math on where the listing takes the price.

Holders collect 185% APY on their staked position while the Binance listing date approaches. Every person who entered early in crypto made one choice. They moved today instead of planning to come back tomorrow.

From the $0.000000186 presale entry, analyst models point to 100x and as high as 300x, and the macro is turning while the presale is still open. Even if BTC reaches $100,000, the listing is set to turn presale wallets into returns that make a 1.4x from Bitcoin feel like standing still.

BTC: Recovering but Capped at $71K

BTC trades at $71,150 according to CoinDesk, up from $66,000 before the ceasefire. The crypto market news around BTC is positive with ETF inflows returning, but $71,150 to $100,000 is a 1.4x that takes months. The presale offers what BTC cannot deliver from its $1.4 trillion cap.

ETH: Transfer Records but Slow Price Response

ETH sits at $2,200 according to CoinGecko, with transfers hitting 1.34 million in 30 days. The crypto market news shows activity rising, but ETH needs to clear $2,500 before any rally begins. A 1.8x to $4,000 takes the rest of the year. Meanwhile, the presale delivers compressed distance through one listing event.

Conclusion

On a wider scale, BTC recovering, ETH hitting transfer records, and Cardano hard forking all confirm the cycle is alive. In the presale space, the entry available today does not exist next week. The crypto market news shows a market waking up, but the wallets that entered Pepeto during fear are the ones positioned to collect when the Binance listing arrives, because every person who built wealth early in crypto made one choice, they acted today instead of planning to come back.

The Pepeto official website is where the entry sits right now, and waiting one more day means one less day of returns. It is also one day closer to the listing replacing the presale price, and one more wallet locking in the position. The decision to wait costs more every hour. The Pepeto official website holds the entry that today decides, and the listing is the event that makes it permanent.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto market news in April 2026?

BTC holds $71,150 after the ceasefire, ETH transfers hit 1.34 million monthly records, and the Cardano Protocol 11 hard fork is the largest upgrade in years.

How does this crypto market news affect presale entries?

Market recovery confirms the cycle is turning, and presale tokens like Pepeto that collected capital during fear carry the widest distance to listing returns.

Is Pepeto the right entry during this crypto market news cycle?

More than $8 million raised during extreme fear with SolidProof audited contracts and 185% APY confirms experienced wallets chose the presale over waiting for large caps.