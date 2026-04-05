This crypto market news shows scam losses growing while Pepeto proves that real tools with a confirmed listing beat every project running on promises alone.

CertiK just reported that crypto ATM fraud losses in the US rose 33% in 2025 to $333 million, with AI powered deepfakes and organized networks driving the increase. When scam losses grow by a third in a single year, it proves that the market needs tools that protect traders before their capital gets exposed, not promises about tools that might ship someday. Pepeto has raised above $8.1 million ahead of a confirmed Binance listing, and this crypto market news confirms that the projects with real tools, completed audits, and confirmed exchange dates are the ones that thrive while empty promises get exposed.

CertiK Reports Crypto ATM Fraud Losses Rose 33% to $333 Million

CertiK reported that crypto ATM fraud losses reached $333 million in 2025, a 33% increase, with AI deepfakes making scams 4.5 times more profitable, according to CoinDesk. The Block noted the US hosts 78% of the world’s 45,000 crypto ATMs. Scam losses growing while AI tools improve proves traders need protection that works today, and presales with live tools and confirmed listings offer that while projects running on promises leave buyers exposed.

Crypto Market News on Pepeto, ADA Outlook, and Why Real Tools Beat Every Promise

Pepeto Delivers the Protection Traders Need While Other Projects Promise Tools They Have Not Built

Pepeto gives retail investors early access to on chain intelligence that reduces information asymmetry and protects capital before it reaches anything dangerous. The zero fee swap engine processes any trade across any chain at zero cost, keeping your position whole from entry to exit. The cross chain bridge connects blockchains into one path, moving capital to the strongest opportunity without delays that cost timing.

The cofounder who built the original Pepe to an $11 billion market cap leads this project, and a former Binance expert sits on the dev team preparing the confirmed listing. The full supply of 420 trillion tokens passed a completed SolidProof audit, confirming clean code before trading. Wallets committing $35,000 today collect 188% APY through live staking, compounding positions while the listing approaches. With above $8.1 million raised at $0.000000186, the presale proves that buying into a project with working tools and a confirmed exchange is the opposite of buying into promises, and the cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is now building with real tools behind the same supply.

Matching the original Pepe price on this same 420 trillion supply is 150x, and this time a working exchange sits behind every token, which means the presale price is where 150x starts before the Binance listing closes the entry.

Cardano carries fundamentals but drawdown limits returns

Cardano trades near $0.24, roughly 92% below its all time high of $3.09. Protocol 11 arrives this April with a governance overhaul, and Google named Cardano the second most quantum ready blockchain, according to U.Today.

A $9 billion cap and 92% drawdown mean even reaching $0.50 doubles the investment, far below what 150x presale math produces from one listing event.

BlockDAG failed to deliver what it promised

BlockDAG ran a presale for over two years, missed its $600 million hard cap at $452 million, and launched at $0.01 far below the $0.05 listing price it advertised, according to CryptoNews.

Buying into promises without working tools is exactly how presale investors lose, and BlockDAG proves what happens when delivery does not match the pitch.

Conclusion

CertiK reporting $333 million in scam losses proves the market punishes projects without real protection. Cardano at $0.24 and BlockDAG at $0.01 show limited recovery and failed delivery. Above $8.1 million raised on the Pepeto official website confirms wallets chose working tools over empty pitches. The cofounder built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products and 420 trillion supply, matching that price is 150x, and this time a working exchange sits behind it. The reader’s entry at presale pricing is 150x if the cofounder matches what they proved with less, and the listing is where it pays.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What does this crypto market news mean for investors?

CertiK’s $333 million in scam losses proves traders need real tools, and Pepeto with working exchange tools and a confirmed listing offers the protection empty promises cannot.

How does Cardano compare to Pepeto?

ADA has fundamentals, but a 92% drawdown limits returns, and the Pepeto official website shows 150x math backed by a cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion.

Why do some presales fail while Pepeto delivers?

Presales like BlockDAG that run on promises without working tools collapse on delivery, while Pepeto shipped tools, completed an audit, and confirmed a Binance listing before the presale ends.