ConnexPay has appointed Michael Thompson as Chief Revenue Officer.

Takeaway Points

ConnexPay appoints Michael Thompson as chief revenue officer.

Thompson will be responsible for driving revenue growth strategies and bolstering the company’s market presence.

On July 24, 2024, ConnexPay appoints new executives.

ConnexPay New Chief Revenue Officer.

ConnexPay, the world’s first all-in-one B2B payments platform, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Michael Thompson as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this key role, Thompson will be responsible for driving revenue growth strategies and bolstering the company’s market presence and will lead the company’s next phase of growth in the United States and across the globe, the company said.

Ben Peters, CEO at ConnexPay, commented, “Michael has a proven track record of success in leading revenue teams and achieving ambitious sales goals. I’m excited to leverage his expertise as we expand ConnexPay’s market reach into new verticals and geographies.”

Thompson, while commenting on his CRO appointment, said, “Joining a team of proven leaders and strong financial backers with a successful, scalable product that has global appeal was an easy decision.”

Who is Michael Thompson?

ConnexPay said that Thompson brings over 30 years of business experience to the company. A seasoned payments and technology executive, Thompson’s prior experience includes serving as CEO for CoreCommerce, a SaaS eCommerce platform serving online retailers, as well as leadership and business development roles at Fleet One (acquired by WEX in 2012), Oasis Technology, Harmonic Systems, and First Data.

ConnexPay Appoints New Executives

On July 24, 2024, ConnexPay announced the appointment of Matt Peterson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Peterson will be responsible for all aspects of financial strategy and management for ConnexPay, playing a key role in driving the company’s growth and financial health.

ConnexPay said that in addition to Peterson’s appointment as CFO, it has named Blair Jeffery as its ConnexPay’s President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Jeffery joined the company in 2022 as COO, bringing nearly 25 years of B2B payments experience to ConnexPay.

Matt Peterson said, “As a leader in fintech and payments, ConnexPay has a truly unique product offering and a track record of success. Additionally, ConnexPay has a team that is second to none, all of whom approach their work with diligence, creativity and a passion for helping customers. I am excited to be part of the team and look forward to contributing to ConnexPay’s continued success and growth.”

Blair Jeffery said, “When I joined ConnexPay in late 2022, I was enthused about the opportunity to leverage a connected PayIn and PayOut platform to revolutionize global B2B payments. The challenge was ambitious but also infinitely interesting and compelling. Since then, ConnexPay has made tremendous strides in delivering leading products and services to industries like travel, insurance and advertising, to name a few. We delight our customers with a hyper-focus on service and support, leveraging what I believe to be the most professional, hungry and customer-oriented team in the industry. It’s a huge honor to work alongside so many talented and bright people in delighting our amazing customer base.”

About ConnexPay

ConnexPay is the first payments company to seamlessly combine both PayIns and PayOuts into a single global platform, requiring only one contract and providing unified reconciliation. The flexibility of ConnexPay’s technology allows clients to manage all of their B2B payment needs, from acquiring sales, managing fraud, and paying suppliers, all on one platform. ConnexPay’s solutions are applicable across a broad spectrum of corporate payment use cases, including global travel, ticketing, insurance and warranty claims, loyalty and rewards, and media and advertising. Founded in 2017, ConnexPay serves clients on six continents and provides payments services to over 175 countries and territories worldwide. In 2023, ConnexPay earned the Travel Innovator of the Year award at Phocuswright and in 2024 was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America for the second year in a row.