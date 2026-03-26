Cloudstaff Names Macon Albertson GM, N. America for Aggressive US Expansion

Charlotte-based executive brings 25 years of workforce solutions expertise to accelerate Cloudstaff’s growth across the United States

CHARLOTTE, NC – Cloudstaff, a global leader in virtual staffing solutions, has appointed Macon Albertson as General Manager, North America. In this role, Macon will lead US operations, shaping Cloudstaff’s North American growth strategy and building the long-term client partnerships that help businesses across the region scale with confidence.

Macon’s career spans more than 25 years in the staffing and workforce solutions industry, including nearly a decade at Randstad Professionals as Executive Vice President across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest, and a tenure as President and CEO at Tatum, a Randstad company. His experience building scalable, high-performance organizations gives him a distinct vantage point on what growing businesses actually need from a workforce partner.

“North American businesses are under real pressure to build the right teams, quickly and sustainably,” Macon said. “What Cloudstaff has built, combining enterprise-grade technology with genuinely invested talent across global delivery centers, gives clients something most providers can’t offer: a team that feels like their own. That’s what I’m here to help more businesses experience.”

The appointment supports Cloudstaff’s active investment in its North American operations, backed by a recently expanded presence in Colombia that adds meaningful coverage across time zones and geographies. With delivery centers across the Philippines, India, Colombia, and soon Kenya, Cloudstaff gives North American clients access to skilled professionals across more than 150 roles, drawn from a talent pool of nearly one million candidates.

“Macon’s background leading large-scale staffing operations, combined with his instinct for building trusted client partnerships, makes him exactly the right person to lead our North American expansion,” said Lloyd Ernst, CEO and Founder of Cloudstaff.

About Cloudstaff

Cloudstaff is pioneering virtual staffing solutions that combine ethical outsourcing with enterprise-grade people tech. They connect businesses embarking on remarkable growth with the world’s top talent from their pool of over one million professionals. Brilliant careers for future teams are underpinned by unique investments in community and training, while client experiences are boosted with productivity apps, passionate support, and a vision for an AI-augmented future of work. With delivery centers across the Philippines, India, Colombia, and Kenya, and client operations in the US, Australia, and the UK, they are helping businesses around the globe find staff for over 150 roles. Businesses looking for professional services staffing partners that are more than just an Employer of Record (EOR) or compliance service can discover why they choose Cloudstaff at www.cloudstaff.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Woods

VP Marketing, Cloudstaff

+1 800 730 8615

marketing-notices@cloudstaff.com

www.cloudstaff.com

“Macon’s background leading large-scale staffing operations, combined with his instinct for building trusted client partnerships, makes him exactly the right person to lead our North American expansion,” said Lloyd Ernst, CEO and Founder of Cloudstaff.

Macon brings extensive experience in managing complex staffing environments, where scale, efficiency, and quality must align to meet client expectations. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong ability to lead high-performing teams, optimize workforce strategies, and deliver consistent results in competitive markets. His leadership style emphasizes collaboration, accountability, and innovation, which are critical elements for driving success in rapidly evolving business landscapes.

In addition to his operational expertise, Macon is known for his ability to build and maintain strong, trust-based relationships with clients. He understands that successful partnerships go beyond transactional interactions, requiring a deep understanding of client goals, challenges, and long-term visions. This client-centric approach enables him to deliver tailored workforce solutions that create real business value.

As Cloudstaff expands its presence in North America, Macon’s combined strengths in leadership and relationship-building position him to play a key role in accelerating growth, strengthening client engagement, and ensuring the company continues to deliver exceptional service across the region.