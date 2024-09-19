Circle Welcomes Bradley Horowitz to the Board of Directors

Circle has welcomed Silicon Valley veteran Bradley Horowitz to the Board of Directors.

Takeaway Points

Circle on Thursday announced that it has appointed Bradley Horowitz as the newest addition to its Board of Directors. Mr. Horowitz brings more than three decades of tech industry expertise to his appointment, including leadership roles at Google and Yahoo as well as experience as a Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at his video analysis startup, Virage. He is also an investor in over 150 startups, a General Partner at Wisdom Ventures, and was named the #10 Seed Investor by Business Insider this year.

Jeremy Allaire, CEO and Co-founder of Circle, commented, “I am deeply gratified with the opportunity to work with Bradley as we build Circle. I have known Bradley for decades, and we will benefit from his incredible range of experience working on some of the most important internet products and technologies, as well as his integrity, wisdom and broader focus on helping build a better future for the world.”

Mr. Horowitz said, “I have long observed Circle’s growth and its leadership role in reshaping how we think about what’s possible when finance and technology intersect. Joining Circle’s Board of Directors to help drive how that intersection changes the landscape of economics for everyone is an incredibly promising opportunity with a runway of progress ahead.”

About Bradley Horowitz

Mr. Horowitz’s expertise spans work building critical infrastructure in search and media and helping build and run some of the most successful apps and services in the Google product portfolio. Mr. Horowitz is also highly influential and has provided mentorship to founders and startups in Silicon Valley for decades.

Mr. Horowitz holds a B.S. in computer science from the University of Michigan and an M.S. in media science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Circle said.

Circle partners with Sony Block Solutions Labs to enable USDC on Soneium.

On Sept 16, 2024, Circle announced a strategic collaboration with Sony Block Solutions Labs to drive innovation and creativity through decentralized technologies on Soneium, a public Ethereum layer 2 blockchain ecosystem. Through this initiative, Soneium will integrate Bridged USDC Standard and establish bridged USDC as one of the blockchain’s primary tokens for value exchange.

Jun Watanabe, Chairman of Sony Block Solutions Labs, said, “By integrating Circle’s financial infrastructure with Soneium, we are set to redefine the landscape of digital entertainment and finance. This collaboration aligns ideally with our vision of creating a more interconnected and efficient digital ecosystem. We are excited about the potential this partnership unlocks, not just for technological advancement, but for delivering tangible benefits to Soneium and users worldwide.”

Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Circle, said. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Sony Block Solutions Labs to re-imagine how creativity and innovation are supported in the digital age. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Circle’s mission to accelerate the adoption of our stablecoins and blockchain technology, and empower creators to flourish through secure, user-friendly Web3 experiences.”