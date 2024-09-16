Circle and Sony Block Solutions Labs Partners to Enable USDC on Soneium to Empower a Creator Economy.

Takeaway Points

Circle and Sony Block Solutions Labs Partners to Enable USDC on Soneium.

Through this initiative, Soneium will integrate the Bridged USDC Standard and establish Bridged USDC as one of the blockchain’s primary tokens for value exchange.

On Sept. 13, 2024, Circle Announced New Global Headquarters in New York City.

Circle and Sony Block Solutions Labs Partners to Enable USDC on Soneium.

Circle, a global financial technology firm, on Monday announced a strategic collaboration with Sony Block Solutions Labs to drive innovation and creativity through decentralized technologies on Soneium, a public Ethereum layer 2 blockchain ecosystem. Through this initiative, Soneium will integrate Bridged USDC Standard and establish Bridged USDC as one of the blockchain’s primary tokens for value exchange.

The announcement came three days after the Fintech company announced a new global headquarters in New York City.

By combining bridged USDC as the foundation for value exchange, Soneium is poised to unlock new opportunities for creators and users, enabling seamless, secure, and borderless transactions while fostering a global economy built on decentralized technologies, Circles said.

Jun Watanabe, Chairman of Sony Block Solutions Labs, said, “By integrating Circle’s financial infrastructure with Soneium, we are set to redefine the landscape of digital entertainment and finance. This collaboration aligns ideally with our vision of creating a more interconnected and efficient digital ecosystem. We are excited about the potential this partnership unlocks, not just for technological advancement, but for delivering tangible benefits to Soneium and users worldwide.”

Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Circle, remarked, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Sony Block Solutions Labs to re-imagine how creativity and innovation are supported in the digital age. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Circle’s mission to accelerate the adoption of our stablecoins and blockchain technology, and empower creators to flourish through secure, user-friendly Web3 experiences.”

What is the Bridged USDC Standard?

The Bridged USDC Standard is a specification and process for deploying a bridged form of USDC on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchains. Bridged USDC serves as a proxy for native USDC held on Ethereum, enabling developers building on layer 2 blockchains like Soneium to readily power their apps with digital dollar payments. By following Circle’s standard implementation process for bridged USDC, Soneium maintains optionality for a seamless upgrade to native issuance in the future, the company said.

Circle Announced New Global Headquarters in New York City

On Sept 13, 2024, Circle revealed plans for a new global corporate headquarters for Circle Internet Group, Inc. based in the iconic One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan at an event hosting industry, political leaders, and key partners who have been central to Circle’s growth and success. The news marks a milestone moment for digital assets, Circle, New York, America, and the US Dollar.

Jeremy Allaire, Co-founder and CEO of Circle, said, “We are investing in New York. We are investing in America. We believe that the infrastructure we are collectively building – this new internet financial system – will be the foundation for the next century of global economic activity, and we feel so privileged to join New York’s thriving community of innovators, technologists and financial leaders.”