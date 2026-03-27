CheckCarValue introduces new pricing strategy to make vehicle data more accessible across the UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM — With the UK used car market expected to exceed 8 million transactions in 2026, CheckCarValue.co.uk has introduced an expanded Digital Vehicle Intelligence Suite designed to help motorists make informed buying and selling decisions through verified vehicle data.

As more people look to buy reliable used cars, there aren’t enough vehicles available ,especially those aged between five and seven years. Because of this shortage, prices for older cars are going up. This makes it even more important to check a car’s value accurately and review its history before buying.

CheckCarValue aims to address these challenges by providing drivers with accessible tools that combine valuation analysis, service history verification, and background checks sourced from official automotive databases.

Three Core Vehicle Intelligence Reports

The platform currently offers three specialised reports designed to address different stages of the vehicle buying or selling process.

Valuation Report (£4.99)

The Valuation Report provides a five-band market analysis that includes:

Retail value

Private sale value

Trade value

Part-exchange value

Auction value

Using a database updated with over 30,000 market data points daily, the report aims to provide motorists with a reliable estimate of current vehicle pricing trends.

Service History Report (£8.99)

The Service History Report retrieves digitally recorded maintenance information from manufacturer databases, allowing users to view verified service records linked to the vehicle.

The report includes:

Maintenance history entries

Repair dates and service intervals

Workshop and dealership records

Industry data suggests that vehicles with complete service documentation may achieve higher resale values compared with those without documented maintenance history.

Vehicle History Check (£10.99)

The History Check report aggregates data from official UK sources including:

DVLA

DVSA

The report screens vehicles for potential risk indicators such as:

Outstanding finance agreements

Insurance write-off records (Cat S or Cat N)

Theft records

MOT history

Ex Taxi check

These checks are designed to help motorists identify potential issues before completing a vehicle purchase.

Premium Report Combines All Vehicle Data

For users seeking a more comprehensive overview, CheckCarValue also offers a Premium Report at £15.99 which consolidates valuation insights, service history records, and background checks into a single document.

By combining all three reports into one package, the Premium Report provides a consolidated overview of a vehicle’s market value, maintenance record, and potential risk indicators.

The bundled report represents approximately 35% savings compared with purchasing each report individually.With a 30K Data Guarantee, CheckCarValue sets a new standard for trust in vehicle history checks.

Because when it comes to car data, accuracy isn’t optional, it’s guaranteed.

Industry Perspective

“The main goal of CheckCarValue is to provide drivers with accessible tools that help them verify vehicle information before making important buying or selling decisions.”

About CheckCarValue.co.uk

CheckCarValue.co.uk is a UK-based automotive data platform that provides motorists with instant access to vehicle valuation insights, service history records, and official background checks.

By integrating market analytics with official vehicle databases, the platform aims to help drivers navigate the used car market with greater transparency and confidence.

For more information, visit:

https://checkcarvalue.co.uk



For any queries, mail to:

support@checkcarvalue.co.uk