Chainlink Price Prediction Tests $10 as Pepeto Presale Tops $8M

JPMorgan and UBS are now running live settlement pilots on Chainlink CCIP targeting a share of the $150 trillion SWIFT market. The chainlink price prediction is building around $9.20. Analysts are watching $10 as the breakout level. Moreover, CCIP processing $18 billion monthly proves the network earns real revenue even if the token has not caught up.

Pepeto has a presale exchange with zero fee trading and a cross chain bridge. It was built by the mind behind the first Pepe coin, with above $8 million raised before a confirmed listing.

Chainlink Price Prediction Strengthens as JPMorgan and UBS Test Live Settlement on CCIP

JPMorgan and UBS are running live blockchain settlement pilots on Chainlink CCIP infrastructure. They are processing real transactions through decentralized verification, according to CoinDesk and BanklessTimes.

CCIP volume hit $18 billion in Q1 2026, up 62% from the previous quarter. The Bitwise LINK ETF now trades on NYSE Arca under ticker CLNK, opening LINK to 401(k) and IRA accounts for the first time, and the chainlink price prediction carries more institutional backing today than at any point in its history.

LINK Forecast and the Presale Window Closing Before Institutions Finish Arriving

Pepeto

The JPMorgan pilot proves that major banks trust Chainlink infrastructure. However, the chainlink price prediction ceiling still sits at $10 resistance that has held for months. Pepeto sits at the other end of the return equation. This is because the distance between presale pricing and a confirmed listing is where the full multiplication happens.

Committing capital to a project that already runs its own tools is the quickest path to a 100x or 1000x return. That barely appears in a market this size. Furthermore, Pepeto delivers it because every product works today and the Binance listing is confirmed. PepetoSwap routes trades without fees. In addition, the cross chain bridge links chains with zero charges. Both are live and open to presale holders today. Additionally, the 184% APY staking adds a reward that grows while the listing draws closer.

That protection matters because the LINK forecast crowd is watching $10 resistance. Meanwhile, presale wallets are collecting tokens below where the listing will open. The presale exchange sits at the core of the project after the newest deployment. It is faster and cleaner than anything before it. The mind behind the first Pepe coin took that project to $11 billion with zero exchange products. Now that vision built a platform where every tool connects to the next.

That finished product separates a presale that vanishes from a token holders keep past listing day. When the Binance listing opens, volume arrives from every global market. Analysts project 100x to 1000x gains for wallets that entered at $0.000000186 while the presale was still live. Above $8 million raised proves committed wallets already moved. Additionally, the entry available today vanishes as every round fills and the listing draws one day closer. For anyone watching the chainlink price prediction but wanting the return that only early positioning before a confirmed listing creates, Pepeto is where that window is closing right now.

Chainlink Price Prediction

LINK trades at $9.20 with a $6.5 billion cap, sitting 84% below its all time high of $52.70 according to CoinMarketCap. The chainlink price prediction for April ranges from $8.50 to $10.50. Coinpedia projects $35 to $55 by year end if CCIP adoption keeps growing. CCIP processed $18 billion in Q1 volume and the CLNK ETF opened institutional access. Yet the token stays compressed below $10.

The LINK forecast rewards patience for holders who believe the fundamentals will reprice the token. However, from a $6.5 billion cap the percentage math takes quarters to deliver what a confirmed presale to listing event hands early wallets in one move.

Conclusion

Today is the day that matters, because the JPMorgan and UBS pilots confirm Chainlink infrastructure works at the highest level. LINK stays compressed below $10 waiting for the market to catch up. Every early crypto winner made one choice, they moved today instead of tomorrow. Above $8 million on the Pepeto official website proves the wallets that understand this pattern already acted.

The entry available right now does not survive another week, because the listing gets closer every day and the chainlink price prediction will still be debating $10 resistance while presale holders already know what their entry became. Entering the presale today is the decision that separates the wallets building wealth from everyone who read the same article and chose to wait.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the chainlink price prediction for 2026?

LINK targets $10 near term with a bull case of $35 to $55 by year end, but the chainlink price prediction delivers those gains over quarters while Pepeto at presale pricing delivers them in one listing event.

Why are LINK holders watching Pepeto?

Pepeto runs a live exchange with zero fee trading and a cross chain bridge verified by SolidProof, with above $8 million raised showing real wallets committed before the Binance listing opens.

Is Pepeto worth entering during this market?

Early holders on the Pepeto official website collect tokens at the lowest price this project will ever carry, and every day closer to the listing is a day closer to the event that removes this entry and replaces it with a higher one.