CEO of DePIN Project Botanika Siwon Kim: “Focus on solving real-world problems rather than following trends”

The world of Web3 is rapidly evolving, and only few innovators in the field have a background as globally diverse as Siwon Kim – the co-founder and CEO of Botanika. With experience across Australia, the United States, and now Germany, Siwon brings a unique perspective to his work in the decentralized space, blending cultural insights with a passion for engineering and scalability. As one of the early adopters of DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), he’s been instrumental in envisioning a new landscape for decentralized infrastructure since 2017.

We sat down with Siwon to discuss his journey through Web3, his motivations for launching Botanika, and his vision for the future of decentralized storage powered by AI-driven innovations.

Siwon, you’ve had quite a diverse career across multiple countries—how have your experiences in Australia, the US, and now Germany shaped your approach to innovation in the Web3 space?

Growing up in Australia and the US exposed me to a diverse range of cultures and ways of thinking, which has been invaluable in shaping my approach to innovation. It allowed me to see the world not just through one lens but through many. Now, living in Germany—a country with a strong focus on engineering and precision—has further influenced my approach, emphasizing the importance of building robust, scalable systems. These experiences have taught me the value of thinking globally, something that’s critical in the decentralized world of Web3.

As one of the early pioneers in DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), what initially attracted you to this space back in 2017, and how has your vision evolved over the years?

In 2017, DePIN was largely uncharted territory, but I saw incredible potential in the concept of decentralized physical infrastructure. At the time, most of the focus in Web3 was on financial applications, but I believed that decentralizing physical assets like storage, computing, and networking would unlock immense value. Over the years, my vision has evolved from simple peer-to-peer infrastructure to creating systems that are truly scalable and accessible to anyone, anywhere. Botanika is the culmination of that vision—bringing decentralized infrastructure to the masses with plug-and-play solutions.

You’ve been involved in various Web3 projects, from DeFi to cross-chain solutions. How has your experience across these different sectors influenced Botanika’s development, particularly in decentralized storage?

Having worked on DeFi, DEXs, cross-chain solutions, and user-facing applications has given me a holistic understanding of Web3. Each sector has its own unique challenges, but they all require user-centric design and seamless integration with blockchain technology. This experience influenced Botanika’s focus on making decentralized storage not just powerful but user-friendly. We’re building a product that’s intuitive while leveraging the best technical innovations from across Web3—particularly in terms of scalability and security.

Botanika’s mission is to revolutionize decentralized storage with AI-powered hardware nodes. Can you elaborate on the key technological innovations that set Botanika apart from other decentralized storage platforms?

One of our key innovations is our AI-driven sharding, transmission, and data regeneration algorithms. These are designed to make the storage process more efficient and resilient. Traditional decentralized storage systems have scalability issues and sometimes struggle with the reliability of their nodes. Our system uses AI to intelligently distribute and manage data, ensuring that it can be stored and retrieved quickly, even in cases of node failure. Another differentiator is our B1 hardware nodes, which are plug-and-play, allowing users to join the network with minimal technical know-how.

Your recent press release mentioned Botanika’s focus on educating the market about decentralized storage. What challenges do you see in educating users about decentralized storage, and how do you plan to tackle them?

The main challenge is that decentralized storage, while revolutionary, is still a complex concept for many. Most users are familiar with centralized cloud storage providers, so helping them understand the benefits of decentralization—like enhanced privacy, security, and cost-efficiency—is critical. We’re tackling this with a multi-pronged approach: clear and concise user education materials, partnerships with influencers and thought leaders in the space, and by demonstrating real-world use cases that make the advantages of decentralized storage obvious.

Botanika’s AI-driven sharding and data regeneration algorithms seem groundbreaking. Could you explain the practical benefits these innovations offer for individuals and institutions looking for secure, scalable storage?

Absolutely. Our AI-driven algorithms improve both the speed and security of data storage. By intelligently sharding data and distributing it across multiple nodes, we ensure that no single node holds complete data, enhancing privacy. Additionally, the AI optimizes the transmission and regeneration processes to ensure data is always accessible and secure, even in the event of node failures. For institutions, this means they can trust that their data is always protected, while individuals benefit from a system that is as easy to use as centralized alternatives but with the added benefits of decentralization.

What specific milestones or initiatives will this funding support as you prepare for Botanika’s go-to-market strategy?

The $1.5M funding will allow us to accelerate our go-to-market strategy. Specifically, we’ll be investing in user acquisition and educational campaigns to increase awareness of decentralized storage. This involves not just marketing but also creating partnerships with Web3 and AI ecosystems to showcase Botanika’s unique offerings. We’ll also be scaling up our operations to onboard new users and ensure that our platform can handle increased demand as we grow.

You’ve built a strong advisory team from different sectors, including AI and data storage. How do these advisors contribute to Botanika’s roadmap and vision for decentralized storage?

We’re incredibly fortunate to have an advisory team that brings deep expertise from a variety of industries—AI, data storage, academia, and large-scale corporate operations. Advisors like Jasmine Zhang and Aamer Chaudhry provide insights into market dynamics and help refine our business strategies, while experts like Dr. Qurashi and Dr. Al Sanad contribute to the technical side, ensuring that our decentralized storage solutions are both cutting-edge and practical. Their combined perspectives ensure that we stay innovative and ahead of the curve.

In terms of user acquisition, what strategies will you implement to attract both Web3 enthusiasts and those unfamiliar with decentralized technologies?

For Web3 enthusiasts, we’ll focus on showcasing how Botanika integrates seamlessly with existing decentralized ecosystems, especially highlighting our cross-chain capabilities and support for DePIN. For those less familiar with decentralized technologies, we aim to simplify the experience by offering an intuitive interface and clear, practical use cases. Additionally, our plug-and-play hardware nodes will allow users to contribute to the network with minimal setup, which lowers the barrier to entry and attracts a broader audience.

As someone who’s worked with a grant-winning project from Solana and worked across DePIN, DeFi, and more, how do you see the broader landscape of decentralized infrastructure evolving over the next few years?

I believe we’re at the cusp of a major shift in decentralized infrastructure. The rise of DePIN is going to change how we think about resource allocation and management. Decentralized storage, compute power, and even physical assets will be tokenized and made accessible to a global user base. I also see cross-chain solutions becoming more prominent, as interoperability will be crucial for the success of decentralized applications and infrastructure. Botanika is well-positioned to take advantage of these trends by offering scalable, AI-driven solutions for data storage.

With the rise of generative AI and the explosion of data being generated online, where do you see the intersection of AI and decentralized storage going, and how is Botanika positioned to lead that movement?

AI and decentralized storage are a natural fit. As data generation skyrockets, particularly with the rise of AI models and applications, the demand for efficient, secure storage solutions will only grow. AI can optimize decentralized systems, making them more efficient in terms of data management and security. Botanika is leading this movement by combining cutting-edge AI technology with decentralized infrastructure, allowing us to offer a system that can adapt to the massive influx of data generated by AI applications.

You’ve seen Web3 and DePIN grow since their early days. What advice would you give to developers and entrepreneurs looking to build in these spaces today?

My biggest piece of advice is to think long-term. The Web3 space is fast-moving, but building infrastructure that is truly decentralized and scalable takes time. Focus on solving real-world problems rather than just following trends. Also, stay adaptable—technologies and standards in Web3 are still evolving, and being open to iteration will help you stay ahead. Finally, don’t underestimate the importance of community. In decentralized spaces, your users are your biggest advocates, and building trust with them is key to success.