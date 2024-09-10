Capella Space has launched two satellites and demonstrated automated SAR satellite deployment in one week.

Takeaway Points

Capella Space Launches Two Satellites

Capella Space Corp., an American space tech pioneer with data and satellite solutions for government and commercial use, said on Tuesday that it has achieved a significant milestone by launching two third-generation satellites, Capella-13 (C-13) and Capella-15 (C-15), within just five days.

Each satellite was rapidly deployed through Capella’s unique automated commissioning process, demonstrating Capella’s ability to quickly respond to customers’ emerging needs.

Frank Backes, CEO of Capella Space, said, “Our ability to launch and fully commission two satellites in less than one week is a testament to the automation and operational efficiencies we’ve built at Capella. This rapid deployment showcases our capability to quickly reconstitute satellites and deliver critical data to our customers—vital for responsive and time-sensitive missions.”

Backes added, “We are building the future of space operations, where speed, reliability, and automation are key. Our rapid launch and commissioning approach is revolutionizing the industry, and we’re excited to continue leading the way.”

C-13 was launched on August 11 from Rocket Lab’s launch pad in Mahia, New Zealand, as part of the “A Sky Full of SARs” mission, deploying Capella’s C-13 SAR satellite into a mid-inclination orbit. Just five days later, on August 16, C-15 was launched via SpaceX’s Transporter-11 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, entering a polar orbit to enhance global SAR coverage. High-resolution, high-quality first-light imagery from both satellites showcases Capella’s ability to quickly provide reliable data shortly after launch and commissioning, the company said.

Capella Space Introduces Fully-Automated Vessel Classification Capability

On May 5, 2024, Capella Space Corp., announced the release of automated, AI-powered vessel classification for Capella Space’s high-resolution, synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery. Vessel Classification is fully integrated with Capella’s secure tasking web application and API, enabling users to order the analytic at the same time they place a tasking request. Users can also order vessel classification on imagery available in Capella’s extensive historical archive for deeper time series analysis.

The Capella Space Vessel Classification offering streamlines analyst workflows by automating vessel detection and classification, so users know exactly where to look and what they are looking at in any image, Capella explained in a statement.

About Capella Space

Capella Space is an American space tech company with data and satellite solutions for government and commercial use. A pioneer in the Earth observation industry, Capella is the first U.S. company with a constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, delivering high-quality, high-resolution SAR imagery. Capella provides easy access to frequent and timely information for a variety of applications including defense and intelligence, environmental monitoring, maritime and more. Its market-leading SAR satellites are matched with unparalleled data infrastructure used to Amplify Intelligence™ and provide global transparency for our evolving planet.

Capella Space is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional locations in Denver, Colorado and Washington, D.C.