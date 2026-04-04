C# JSON: How to Serialize and Deserialize JSON Objects?

Author: Marcin Szolke (Scholke) • www.LOV111VOL.com

Introduction

In modern C# development, JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) is the most common format for exchanging data between applications, web APIs, and databases. Whether you’re building a REST API, a desktop application, or a microservice, understanding how to serialize and deserialize JSON in C# is essential.

In this article, we’ll explore:

Serializing C# objects to JSON

Deserializing JSON to C# objects

Handling complex and nested objects

Comparing Text.Json and Newtonsoft.Json

What is JSON?

JSON is a lightweight, text-based data format used for storing and transporting structured data. It consists of:

Objects: { “key”: “value” }

Arrays: [1, 2, 3]

Primitive types: strings, numbers, booleans, and null Example JSON:

{

“Name”: “Task 1”, “Completed”: true,

“Tags”: [“C#”, “JSON”, “Serialization”]

}

Serializing Objects to JSON in C#

Using System.Text.Json (built-in in .NET Core/5+)

using System;

using System.Text.Json; public class TaskItem

{

public string Name { get; set; } public bool Completed { get; set; }

}

class Program

{

static void Main()

{

TaskItem task = new TaskItem { Name = “Learn JSON”, Completed = true }; string json = JsonSerializer.Serialize(task);

Console.WriteLine(json);

// Output: {“Name”:”Learn JSON”,”Completed”:true}

}

}

Using Newtonsoft.Json (Json.NET)

using System;

using Newtonsoft.Json; public class TaskItem

{

public string Name { get; set; } public bool Completed { get; set; }

}

class Program

{

static void Main()

{

TaskItem task = new TaskItem { Name = “Learn JSON”, Completed = true }; string json = JsonConvert.SerializeObject(task); Console.WriteLine(json);

// Output: {“Name”:”Learn JSON”,”Completed”:true}

}

}

Deserializing JSON to C# Objects

System.Text.Json

string json = “{\”Name\”:\”Learn JSON\”,\”Completed\”:true}”; TaskItem task = JsonSerializer.Deserialize<TaskItem>(json); Console.WriteLine(task.Name); // Output: Learn JSON Console.WriteLine(task.Completed); // Output: True

Newtonsoft.Json

string json = “{\”Name\”:\”Learn JSON\”,\”Completed\”:true}”; TaskItem task = JsonConvert.DeserializeObject<TaskItem>(json); Console.WriteLine(task.Name); // Output: Learn JSON Console.WriteLine(task.Completed); // Output: True

Handling Complex JSON

For nested objects or arrays:

public class Project

{

public string Name { get; set; }

public List<TaskItem> Tasks { get; set; }

}

string projectJson = @”

{

“”Name””: “”My Project””, “”Tasks””: [

{ “”Name””: “”Task 1″”, “”Completed””: true },

{ “”Name””: “”Task 2″”, “”Completed””: false }

]

}”;

Project project = JsonSerializer.Deserialize<Project>(projectJson); Console.WriteLine(project.Tasks[0].Name); // Output: Task 1

Comparing System.Text.Json and Newtonsoft.Json

Both libraries are widely used for JSON processing in C#, but they have different strengths and ideal use cases.

Feature / Task System.Text.Json Newtonsoft.Json (Json.NET) Namespace System.Text.Json Newtonsoft.Json Built-in ✅ Included in .NET Core 3.0+ / .NET 5+ ❌ Requires NuGet package Serialize Object to JSON JsonSerializer.Serializ e(obj) JsonConvert.SerializeObject(o bj) Deserialize JSON to Object JsonSerializer.Deserial ize<T>(json) JsonConvert.DeserializeObject <T>(json) Performance High performance Slightly slower, more features Handling ✅Supported ✅Supported

Feature / Task System.Text.Json Newtonsoft.Json (Json.NET) Complex/Nested Objects Custom Converters ✅Limited, implement JsonConverter<T> ✅Very flexible Dynamic JSON / ExpandoObject ❌Limited ✅Fully supported Ignore Null Values JsonSerializerOptions.I gnoreNullValues or DefaultIgnoreCondition [JsonProperty(NullValueHandli ng=NullValueHandling.Ignore)] Property Naming Policy JsonNamingPolicy.CamelC ase [JsonProperty(“name”)] or ContractResolver Comments / Trailing Commas ❌Not supported in strict mode ✅Supported Date Handling ISO 8601 default ISO 8601 default, custom formats possible Version Compatibility Modern .NET Core / .NET 5+ Works in all .NET Framework / .NET Core versions Recommended Use High-performance apps, modern .NET, APIs Complex JSON, legacy projects, advanced scenarios

Summary:

Use Text.Json for speed and simplicity in modern .NET.

in modern .NET. Use Json for flexibility and advanced scenarios, especially dynamic JSON or legacy projects.

Best Practices

Use Text.Json for better performance and built-in support in .NET Core/.NET 5+

for better performance and built-in support in .NET Core/.NET 5+ Use Json when you need advanced features (e.g., flexible converters, dynamic JSON, or older .NET versions)

when you need advanced features (e.g., flexible converters, dynamic JSON, or older .NET versions) Validate JSON before deserialization to avoid runtime errors

Use JsonSerializerOptions to customize property naming, ignore nulls, or control formatting

Conclusion

Working with JSON in C# is straightforward with both System.Text.Json and Newtonsoft.Json. By understanding serialization, deserialization, and handling complex objects, developers can efficiently exchange data between APIs, applications, and databases.

Mastering JSON is essential for modern C# development, especially for web services, desktop apps, and microservices.

About the Author

Marcin Szolke (Scholke) is a .NET software engineer and technical author. He is the creator of LOV111VOL.com, a digital office platform with features like a digital binder, project management tools, and a team password manager.

Marcin specializes in C#, .NET, and WPF, building scalable and secure applications. Learn more:

https://lov111vol.com/about-marcin-scholke