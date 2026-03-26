BREAKING: Elon Musk Spotted with Adorable New Shiba Inu Puppy Named “Nova” in Austin

Austin, TX – March 26, 2026 – Elon Musk, the visionary CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, was photographed today bonding with an energetic new Shiba Inu puppy during a relaxed stroll near Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas.

Eyewitnesses spotted Musk around 2 PM local time, dressed in his usual low-key outfit of a black T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers. He was gently cradling and playing with a fluffy, fox-like Shiba Inu puppy, estimated to be about 8–10 weeks old.

The pup was seen excitedly nipping at Musk’s fingers, wagging its curled tail, and occasionally letting out playful yips that drew smiles from passersby.

Photos quickly spread on X, showing Musk laughing as the puppy licked his face and tried to climb onto his shoulder. One viral image captured him holding the tiny Shiba Inu up proudly, with the pup’s bright eyes and perky ears stealing the spotlight. One viral image captured him holding the tiny Shiba Inu up proudly, with the pup’s bright eyes and perky ears stealing the spotlight.

A bystander jogging nearby reportedly overheard Musk softly calling the puppy “Nova.”

“It was unmistakable,” the witness shared. “He said something like, ‘Slow down, Nova.’”

A bystander jogging nearby reportedly overheard Musk softly calling the puppy “Nova.”

“It was unmistakable,” the witness shared. “He said something like, ‘Slow down, Nova.’”

The name immediately excited fans, connecting to Musk’s love for space and explosive star phenomena. The name immediately excited fans, connecting to Musk’s love for space and explosive star phenomena.

Although Musk has not officially confirmed the new pet, the name “Nova” has already sparked a wave of reactions online. Fans flooded X with memes mixing the playful nature of a Shiba Inu with space themes.

Musk is no stranger to sharing his pets publicly. He previously introduced his Shiba Inu, Floki, and often highlights the joy animals bring to everyday life. Musk is no stranger to sharing his pets publicly. He previously introduced his Shiba Inu, Floki, and often highlights the joy animals bring to everyday life.

This new puppy seems ready to follow the same path, possibly becoming a regular feature on Musk’s social media or even inspiring fun connections with SpaceX projects. This new puppy seems ready to follow the same path, possibly becoming a regular feature on Musk’s social media or even inspiring fun connections with SpaceX projects.

Despite Musk’s busy schedule — from advancing Tesla’s robotaxi vision to Starship test flights and artificial intelligence development — this heartwarming moment has connected with animal lovers worldwide. Despite Musk’s busy schedule — from advancing Tesla’s robotaxi vision to Starship test flights and artificial intelligence development — this heartwarming moment has connected with animal lovers worldwide.

Many people are praising how even the world’s busiest innovators still make time for simple joys like raising a puppy. Many people are praising how even the world’s busiest innovators still make time for simple joys like raising a puppy.

The big question now remains:

Will “Nova” make an official debut on X?

Fans are eagerly waiting for Musk’s next update.

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