BNB trades near $622 on April 15 after the 34th quarterly burn destroyed 1.37 million BNB worth $1.27 billion. This was the largest dollar burn in recent quarters. BNB Chain posted 322 million token holders, passing Ethereum’s 305 million, and tokenized RWA hit a record $16.6 billion.

The BNB price prediction setup is firming. Yet, the BNB price prediction ceiling this cycle tops near $1,121. This article covers why capital moves while the presale entry is still open. It also explains what the Pepeto ticket pays.

BNB Price Prediction Firms on Record RWA, 34th Burn, and Expanding User Base

BNB trades at $622.30 on April 15. The 34th quarterly burn removed 1,371,703 BNB worth $1.277 billion. Total burned since launch crossed 65.6 million of the original 202 million supply, per MEXC. Additionally, BNB Chain hit 322.2 million token holders, passing Ethereum’s 305.4 million. Tokenized RWA reached a record $16.6 billion, per MetaMask. VanEck filed for a spot BNB ETF. BlackRock BUIDL expanded to BNB Chain. 4.5 million daily active users topped all Layer 1s in Q1 2026.

Where the BNB Rally Meets a Presale That Multiplies Instead of Doubles

The BNB price prediction picture is firming after a record burn and the biggest user base of any Layer 1. Yet, a clean move to the $1,121 top pays roughly 80%. The numbers read big in absolute dollars. However, they are small in multiples next to what a presale entry before Binance listing delivers in the first trading week. That presale is Pepeto, a meme coin exchange led by the cofounder who shaped the first Pepe into an $11 billion market cap with nothing but a meme behind it. The ticket still prints at a level almost nobody tracking the BNB price prediction rally this week has checked. This happens during the small window before search results catch up.

While the rally builds, Pepeto runs a zero fee swap for meme coin pairs. So, every dollar the holder commits stays in the trade instead of draining to middlemen. Beside it, a cross chain bridge moves tokens between networks at no cost. This gives any wallet today the reach whales once rented for real money through exchange desks.

Holders collect 183% APY every day the presale remains open. This pays the wait instead of leaving capital idle through the countdown to Binance listing. More than $9 million has already been secured while the market traded fear. SolidProof audited every contract. The whole exchange switches on the second Binance opens trading.

At $0.000000186 on the ticket against a 420 trillion supply that matches the original Pepe, matching Pepe’s cap reads as roughly 100x, only this time with a working exchange underneath. Every wealth story in crypto started with someone moving while the entry was still open, and wallets deciding today are the ones this cycle hands returns to.

BNB Price prediction

BNB trades at $622.30 on April 15 with a market cap of $83.9 billion, ranked #4 globally, per MetaMask. The technical floor sits at $600 with RSI near oversold. Open interest in BNB futures climbed 6.5% to $891 million in late March. Cryptopolitan’s BNB price prediction for December 2026 projects a range between $804 and $984 with an average near $894. This implies 43% gain from current levels, per Cryptopolitan.

Changelly flags the 34th burn of 1.37 million BNB at $1.277 billion. It notes the expanding RWA of $16.6 billion on chain, VanEck spot BNB ETF filing, and 322 million token holders as the core drivers. Consequently, the aggressive top call near $1,121 tops the cycle. This is credible money for a top four major, but still a fraction of what Pepeto returns on listing day.

Conclusion

The BNB price prediction cycle firms with $1,121 in sight, backed by a $1.27 billion burn and a 322 million holder base. Pepeto sits past $9 million raised while the presale entry is still open at the lowest price of the cycle. With Binance listing approaching, demand builds every round and the entry price climbs at each stage.

Every wealth story in crypto came down to one decision, moving while the entry was still open, and the Pepe cofounder now runs Pepeto at the same stage. The Pepeto official website tightens the entry every round that closes. When Binance trading opens, the presale entry disappears. Afterward, the only question is who moved while the window was still open.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Where does the BNB price prediction cycle land in 2026?

Cryptopolitan projects December 2026 range $804 to $984 average $894, backed by burn mechanics, $16.6 billion RWA, and 322 million holders.

Why are BNB holders rotating into Pepeto?

The presale ticket prices where BNB cannot compete, with entry still open at the Pepeto official website before Binance listing day.

Is Pepeto the better entry than the BNB price prediction top?

80% on BNB to $1,121 trails Pepeto listing day math on $9 million raised, Pepe cofounder, confirmed Binance listing.