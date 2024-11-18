Blockchain promotes financial inclusion: The accessibility of the digital market as a core concept for financial revolution 

The transformative blockchain technology is currently one of the most popular tech advancements of all time, and its widespread adoption among individuals and businesses is proof of how it could significantly reshape the economic landscape. Blockchain was designed with the purpose of becoming a medium of exchange and trading for tech-savvy people who want to let go of traditional finance, and over the years, it has seen many innovations that expanded the use cases of the mechanism, covering a broad audience’ needs and becoming a trend for many industries. The advanced technology provides users with a wide range of services. Based on the programmability of the various currencies’ chains, it creates a whole new ecosystem that welcomes traditional finance from all over the world and, hence, attracts individuals who don’t have access to such services and bank accounts. So, can we consider Blockchain a financial revolution that promotes inclusion? In this article, we are going to unveil the potential of the technology:

Who can access the digital market?

The best thing about the digital market is that it’s accessible to anyone, and blockchain technology has no geographical barriers. So, what could be better than having a wide financial ecosystem available that keeps at bay inflationary issues and gives you full control over your funds? It’s no surprise that web3 is a widespread trend, since it covers and addresses all the primary issues that the traditional economy has been facing for decades. In the real world, to benefit from financial services, you need to rely on a central authority or institutions like banks. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to them, so Blockchain addresses this problem by creating a secure, private, and accessible landscape that welcomes people from all over the world, with no need of providing sensitive information to land, borrow, or trade. This innovative concept attracts many financial institutions that want to bring their activity into the digital market to access a broader audience and, hence, promote financial inclusion. Financial inclusion is crucial for enhancing the global economy and giving purpose to fiat money.

No matter if you are willing to embrace the opportunities of the digital market for your business or if it suits your individual needs as you want to let go of centralized systems in the real world. Entering this wide field of opportunities is a great choice. You have the chance to win your financial freedom by becoming an investor, starting with the most influential coins or giving a chance to decentralized finance to access a broad range of services. For instance, you can buy Bitcoin with bank transfer, which is a secure and fast way to begin your crypto journey and then identify the multiple possibilities of the Web3. Of course, to balance your portfolio, consider investing in other popular currencies, like the most innovative altcoins, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB.

Blockchain for businesses

Businesses are often facing financial struggles due to the high taxes and fees they have to pay for performing their activity in the market. So, they identified the potential of Blockchain and started to seek decentralization. First of all, blockchain technology helps businesses make the most of their profits, providing cost-saving options for transfer fees and providing access to a borderless audience that aligns with the innovative values of the firm. The blockchain technology also promotes a transparent landscape that enables the authorized parties involved to access the recorded events to vote on their reliability and build trust. For instance, besides checking the transactions, it’s possible to track every step of the lifecycle of a product, which is crucial to managing the supply chain efficiently, shifting to sustainable practices, and enhancing the overall operability of the various departments. Another aspect that makes this innovative market a great option for businesses is the deployment of smart contracts that substitute traditional paperwork and automatize some processes to save time and ensure the trustworthiness of the activities conducted on the Blockchain. All in all, thanks to the advanced technologies that add extra layers of protection, Blockchain also improves security and privacy, which are some core benefits that the traditional market lacks.

Decentralized finance applications

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is an emerging market that has been implemented on the blockchains to promote financial inclusion in the web3. The purpose of this technology is to eliminate the need for a third party to handle the transaction process, like traditional banks. The applications can be created on programmable blockchains through a smart contract that provides users with a regulatory framework. The world’s first programmable Blockchain is Ethereum, but lately, with the surge of Layer-2 solutions, the leader, Bitcoin, has expanded its utility as well, enabling the creation of decentralized finance. Of course, these advanced tools offer new opportunities for businesses and individuals who don’t have access to traditional financial systems, having the potential to reshape the global economy. For instance, users can benefit from decentralized exchanges, through which they can interact with other traders and gain access to liquidity providers that enable fast selling of the assets. Also, you can find lending opportunities that operate the same as liquidity pools, where other users lock their funds, and others can borrow them. You can access prediction markets to bet on the outcomes of an event and trade NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which are popular financial instruments that cover a broad audience’s needs, creating a whole new market for creators and developers from all over the world.

The bottom line

The virtual market is the latest tech innovation that represents a huge opportunity for individuals and businesses that want to benefit from the decentralized nature of the concept. The blockchain technology aims for financial inclusion, and it provides users with a wide range of services that transcend the real-world financial systems, creating a more transparent, secure and private ecosystem that could reshape the global economy.

