TAO lost 25% of its value in six hours after its biggest contributor walked away. That kind of collapse is why smart capital never puts all its weight into a single AI token. The bittensor price prediction conversation changed overnight. As a result, traders who watched their positions shrink are asking where the real opportunity lives. Pepeto has pulled in over $9 million in presale while TAO was falling. This happened because the same cofounder who built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion is now building an exchange with a confirmed Binance listing.

Bittensor Price Prediction Drops After Covenant AI Exit Triggers $900 Million in Market Cap Loss

Covenant AI is the team behind the Covenant 72B model that powered TAO’s 90% rally in March. They announced their departure from Bittensor on April 10 citing centralized control by the cofounder, according to CoinDesk. TAO crashed from $340 to $250 before bouncing near $260. Nearly $9 million in long positions were wiped out. Grayscale raised its TAO allocation from 31% to 43% in its AI fund on April 7. It also filed to convert its Bittensor Trust into a spot ETF, according to BeInCrypto. The bittensor price prediction now depends on whether governance fixes arrive before institutional patience runs out.

What the TAO Forecast and the Presale Math Reveal Together

Pepeto: The Token Exchange Where the Cofounder Already Proved the Formula

While BTC and ETH sit at the top of every portfolio as the safest large cap positions, Pepeto is shaping up as one of the most active presales of 2026. The project has pulled in over $9 million with tokens priced at $0.000000186. SolidProof cleared every smart contract before the first round opened.

The driving force behind the project is the same mind that created Pepe and took it to $11 billion on a 420 trillion token base. This time the build includes a cross chain bridge that moves tokens between networks without charging a fee. Additionally, a risk scorer checks every contract before a buyer commits capital so wallets avoid traps that cost retail money every single week.

The bridge lets wallets move tokens across chains for free. The risk scorer flags bad contracts before a single dollar enters them, so capital inside this exchange stays protected. Other platforms charge fees and offer zero safety. Unlike BTC at $75,000 and ETH above $2,338, Pepeto sits at ground level with the same presale entry available to every wallet.

For early holders, the confirmed Binance listing is what turns this presale into a 100x opportunity once trading begins. If the bittensor price prediction plays out at 30% returns, that is $76 on a $255 token. The same cofounder already proved that a 420 trillion supply token with zero products reached $11 billion, and this time a working exchange sits behind it making that price the floor. Furthermore, the platform also runs 183% APY staking so tokens grow while the listing approaches.

For anyone looking at what TAO just did and wondering where a proven track record actually backs the entry, Pepeto is the answer because the cofounder’s math already worked once. The presale keeps gaining speed, and wallets that see the pattern are entering before the bittensor price prediction crowd realizes the builder is the same one.

Bittensor Price Prediction: TAO Recovery Levels After the Governance Crisis

TAO trades at $255 today according to CoinMarketCap, down from $340 just five days ago after Covenant AI sold 37,000 TAO worth $10 million and shut down three subnets. The Grayscale ETF filing and the 70% staking rate give TAO a structural floor. As a result, analysts see a possible bounce toward $300 if the governance concerns settle. The bittensor price prediction for 2026 ranges from $388 to $472 on the high end according to Changelly.

Reaching those targets requires the network to prove that no single developer can crash the price overnight. The 128 remaining active subnets still generate roughly $43 million in quarterly revenue. This real output keeps the TAO forecast alive even after the worst governance event in the project’s history.

Conclusion

The bittensor price prediction shifted the moment Covenant AI walked away and proved how fast one exit can erase billions in value. While TAO may recover toward $300 if governance improves, that ceiling depends on trust that took years to build and hours to crack. In every cycle, presale entries with proven builders have delivered the returns that shaken large caps take years to rebuild.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is now doing it again with a working token exchange and a confirmed Binance listing. Entering the bittensor price prediction space led right here. The Pepeto official website shows that the same builder is giving a second chance to anyone willing to act on a pattern that already proved itself.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What is the bittensor price prediction for 2026?

TAO holds $255 after the Covenant AI exit and analysts see recovery targets between $300 and $472 if governance risks settle around the TAO outlook.

Can Pepeto outperform Bittensor from here?

The same cofounder built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion and now builds Pepeto with a working exchange, which means the math already worked once and this time products back it.

How does the Pepeto presale compare to buying TAO?

Pepeto’s presale gives every wallet the same ground floor entry before the Binance listing, and a SolidProof audit secures the contract, so visit the Pepeto official website for details.