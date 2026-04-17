TAO lost 20% of its value in 48 hours after a major subnet operator accused the network of fake decentralization and dumped $10.2 million in tokens on the open market.

The bittensor price prediction turned sharply bearish while Grayscale kept 43% of its AI fund in TAO with an ETF filing still pending at the SEC. Pepeto is an exchange ecosystem with a former Binance expert on the team, and the presale crossed $9 million while every AI token around it lost ground.

Covenant AI Exits Bittensor and Dumps $10.2 Million in TAO

Covenant AI, operator of three major Bittensor subnets, publicly left the network on April 10 and sold 37,000 TAO tokens according to BeInCrypto. The sell triggered more than $10 million in liquidations and erased roughly $900 million from the market cap.

Grayscale had raised its TAO allocation to 43% on April 7, days before the crash, and holds an active TAO ETF application according to CoinGabbar. The bittensor price prediction now hinges on whether governance reforms arrive fast enough.

Where the TAO Outlook and the Presale Opportunity Collide

Pepeto

Billions in AI token value vanished this week because one team walked away and the market had no protection against the fallout. Liquidations cascaded through leveraged positions, and most holders found out about the risk after their capital already took the hit.

Pepeto is a trading platform guided by a specialist who previously worked at Binance, and it was designed so capital stays protected before problems arrive rather than after. The risk scorer checks every contract before a buy goes through, flagging weak code and hidden traps so the holder sees danger before their money reaches it. The cross chain bridge moves tokens between networks at zero cost, keeping the full position intact when shifting from one chain to another.

More than $9 million has entered the presale while the bittensor price prediction turned bearish and AI tokens bled value, proving that smart money calculated the outcome instead of reacting to fear. The AI sector holds billions in market cap, but projects with no working products lost ground while Pepeto’s SolidProof audited contracts kept pulling capital. Holders staking their tokens earn 182% APY, building their position larger every day the listing has not arrived yet.

At $0.0000001864 per token, the presale gives access to the same entry that large wallets backed with millions in capital. The window between presale and listing is where 10x to 100x returns form, and that gap stays open only until the confirmed Binance event shuts it.

Bittensor Price Prediction: Will TAO Recover to $400 in 2026

TAO trades near $257 with a market cap around $2.5 billion, down 68% from its all time high of $760 according to CoinMarketCap. Changelly places the bittensor price prediction range for 2026 between $388 and $472, with an average target of $402 according to Changelly.

The 70% staking rate locks most supply, and 128 active subnets produced $43 million in Q1 revenue. But the Covenant AI exit exposed governance risks that could weigh on price for weeks. Even a recovery to $400 delivers roughly 60% from current levels. The bittensor price prediction carries long term potential but near term uncertainty, while presale entries skip governance risk entirely because the product is audited and the listing is confirmed.

Conclusion

TAO carries strong technology, Grayscale backing at 43%, and a subnet network that earned $43 million in Q1. But when the bittensor price prediction question becomes which entry delivers the biggest return, the gap points to Pepeto, loaded with more than $9 million by wallets that calculated the outcome before headlines arrived.

The SolidProof audited exchange gives holders verified tools at a price no listed AI token matches, and the Pepeto official website shows capital flowing in while TAO holders wait for answers. This is why Pepeto could move from presale to returns that multiply past every established competitor, because the listing removes the entry price for good. Early holders of this cycle’s biggest coins all say the same thing: they almost missed it, and they wish they put in more. Following the same whale signal into Pepeto before listing is how that story gets written again.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the bittensor price prediction say for 2026?

Changelly targets TAO between $388 and $472 for 2026, but near term governance risk from the Covenant AI exit adds uncertainty. Pepeto presale offers a cleaner entry with a confirmed listing ahead.

Why did Bittensor crash 20% in April 2026?

Covenant AI exited the network and sold 37,000 TAO worth $10.2 million, triggering liquidations. The bittensor price prediction shifted bearish on governance concerns.

Is Pepeto a safer presale entry than TAO right now?

The Pepeto official website shows more than $9 million raised with a SolidProof audit and confirmed Binance listing. Presale to listing returns of 10x to 100x do not carry the governance risk TAO faces today.