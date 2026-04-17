Bitcoin Price Prediction to $100K as Pepeto Offers Bigger Upside

The Bitcoin price prediction turned sharply bullish as US-Iran ceasefire hopes pushed BTC past $75,000 this week, with spot Bitcoin ETFs pulling in $597 million over two sessions as $152 million in shorts got liquidated, per crypto.news. The proof sits on the charts: BTC moved up from the $69,000 zone to $75,000, and meme coins added 10% on average across the same window. Once the war ends, the pattern is clear. BTC explodes first, meme coins follow, but large caps cannot deliver 100x from here. The presale entries are where 10,000x math lives.

With BTC sitting near $74,621 after the ceasefire rally, Pepeto has already drawn over $9,042,000 of presale commitment, and with a Binance listing closing in it opens the entry that turns into returns BTC will need years to match.

Iran Peace Signals Lift BTC Above $75K and Drag the Meme Sector Higher

BTC hit $75,000 several times this week as Iran-US peace chatter woke risk appetite, with the 24-hour gain near 1.7% and the seven-day tally near 5.5%, while MACD momentum flipped positive per crypto.news. That Bitcoin price prediction flip from bearish to bullish spread into meme coins per CoinGape.

Dogecoin moved toward the dime, Shiba Inu added 3%, Pepe jumped 8%, and Pudgy Penguins climbed 9% on the same engine. None pay 100x from where they trade today. Presale tickets are where the math still works, because a listing at sub-cent pricing can stretch into 10,000x the way 2021 memecoin entries did.

Bitcoin Price Prediction and Pepeto Line Up Before the Next Return Cycle Opens

Pepeto: Live Cross Chain Rails and a Binance Listing Rooted in Pepe’s Origin

Wallets that bought Ethereum below $10 remember exactly what that window felt like, and the identical pattern is flashing on the board right now. One token drawing heavy capital is Pepeto, a setup built for returns that stick, which is why analysts keep placing it next to the strongest Bitcoin price prediction names of the cycle.

The network stacks value through several tracks. Staking at 182% APY hands early holders a compounding bonus through the pre-listing wait. The 420 trillion token supply sets the balance between trading volume and long-term retention.

The trading stack is live and processing real transactions. The cross chain bridge sends assets across networks at zero cost, letting holders keep every dollar during chain switches. The risk scorer screens every contract before a trade clears, catching problems so money stays out of the traps draining wallets weekly.

The numbers back the conviction: $9,042,000 landed while fear reached extremes. Pepeto at $0.0000001863 sits below where listing targets point, leaving space between that number and open-market trading for wallets moving ahead of the close.

The presale shuts when the Binance listing launches, and the current price locks out for good. Market watchers call 100x or higher, backed by a former Binance developer in operations and a 420 trillion supply, the exact design that took Pepe to billions without a product. Rounds fill quicker each week.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Targets $100,000 as Iran Ceasefire Clears the Path

BTC trades near $74,621 according to CoinMarketCap after the Iran peace rally lifted it above $75,000 several times this week. The Bitcoin price prediction for Q2 now sits between $85,000 and $110,000 according to multiple analyst models, with $72,000 as the floor and $78,000 as the ceiling.

If the ceasefire holds and macro stays clean, dovish rate bets could drive BTC toward $100,000 by mid year. The record $126,000 print from October 2025 stays the long-term benchmark, but even a move from $74,921 to $100,000 delivers roughly 33% upside. For wallets chasing the kind of move that rewrites a portfolio, the BTC outlook at these levels cannot touch what presale entries offer ahead of a set listing.

Conclusion

The Bitcoin price prediction tilts higher as Iran peace hopes open institutional access and BTC targets $100,000. Blue-chip tokens are mature, but the growth they offer cannot rival what presale entries deliver when a listing is near. That space is where Pepeto sits, combining live trading tools with presale pricing aimed at the returns BTC holders spend cycles chasing.

Last stage closed ahead of plan, and this one fills as these words load. Getting into Pepeto puts you on the side that cashes in when the Binance listing goes live, and presale pricing disappears for good that day. This Bitcoin price prediction cycle will deliver BTC holders 30% to 50% upside, but wallets positioned inside Pepeto before listing hold the gains that make hesitation the costliest call of the year.

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FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction after the Iran ceasefire hopes pushed BTC past $75,000?

BTC targets $85,000 to $110,000 with support at $72,000 per multiple analyst models. Spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $597 million over two days on the ceasefire narrative per crypto.news.

How does the Iran ceasefire affect crypto and meme coins?

BTC rallied from $69,000 to $75,000 and meme coins followed with an average 10% move, per CoinGape. Pepeto benefits as presale capital keeps climbing past $9,042,000 with the Binance listing ahead.