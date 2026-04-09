Tom Lee just called the market bottom, and if BTC reaches the $200,000 to $250,000 he projects, the wallets already positioned in Pepeto stand to collect returns that dwarf even that target.

The bitcoin price prediction from Wall Street’s most vocal bull landed hours after the Iran ceasefire sent BTC past $72,000, wiping out $595 million in bearish bets and triggering the sharpest single session reversal since March. Through this move, capital keeps building inside the Pepeto presale as the confirmed Binance listing draws closer, with the cofounder who created the original Pepe coin leading a project that has already collected more than $8 million.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Tom Lee Declares the Bottom After Iran Ceasefire Rally

Fundstrat cofounder Tom Lee said the Iran ceasefire means the bottom is in for both stocks and crypto, projecting BTC toward $200,000 to $250,000 by year end, according to CoinDesk. The call came after BTC cleared $72,700 on the ceasefire announcement, forcing $427 million in short liquidations. Bernstein maintained its $150,000 target while Galaxy CEO Novogratz sees $120,000 to $125,000 as the base case, per CoinDesk.

BTC Outlook and Presales Shaping This Bitcoin Price Prediction Cycle

Pepeto

Pepeto is built to help participants capture exactly the kind of volatility that just wiped out $595 million in leveraged positions across the broader market. BTC recently dropped $1,700 in sixty minutes before reversing $1,400 in fifteen, costing traders close to $200 million in forced closings on both sides.

Pepeto is the presale giving holders the tools to stay ahead of those swings, created by the cofounder who took the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero products, now building a full exchange carrying the same 420 trillion supply. Pepeto has crossed into a live platform verified through a full SolidProof audit. The current BTC forecast cycle has not yet priced in what this presale represents, but the capital flowing in tells the story clearly.

Powered by PepetoSwap where every trade completes without commission and a token bridge linking separate blockchains at no transfer cost, Pepeto keeps participant funds moving freely so hidden charges on other exchanges never touch the money inside. A 186% APY staking reward builds on every position as the confirmed Binance listing date nears, compounding tokens that sit at $0.000000186.

Total capital committed to this presale now exceeds $8 million gathered during weeks when fear dominated every chart, and analysts project 100x gains once trading opens, dwarfing what even the most bullish bitcoin price prediction can deliver from $72,160. The rarest combination crypto produces is meme energy, real exchange tools, and a confirmed major listing arriving at the same time, and the wallets already inside recognize that the listing is the single event that converts this entry into the returns they came for.

BTC Price Prediction

BTC trades near $72,160 after the ceasefire pushed prices from $66,000 to $72,700, per CoinDesk. The $65,000 to $73,000 range has contained every move since the war started. Lee targets $200,000 to $250,000 by year end while Bernstein holds $150,000 and Novogratz projects $120,000 to $125,000 as the floor.

The FOMC meeting on April 28 could catalyze the next leg if the Fed signals cuts, but the ceasefire fraying within 48 hours adds risk that BTC retests $66,000 if the truce collapses. Resistance sits at $73,000 with support at $68,700.

Conclusion

While the bitcoin price prediction from Tom Lee points to $250,000, the wallets already inside Pepeto are positioned for something the large cap cycle cannot deliver on its own, because the rarest combination crypto produces just appeared and the confirmed listing is how the return gets unlocked. Pepeto has collected more than $8 million from committed capital that entered while the Fear and Greed Index registered extreme panic, the kind of conviction that built every presale success story in prior cycles.

The Pepe cofounder combined meme energy with a working exchange and a Binance listing approaching at the same time, and that combination appears once per cycle at most. The Pepeto official website is where participants lock in the entry that the listing will erase permanently. Missing this presale while watching BTC chase $250,000 could be the decision this cycle is remembered by, because the listing delivers in weeks what large caps take years to match.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest bitcoin price prediction from Wall Street?

Tom Lee projects BTC at $200,000 to $250,000 by year end after calling the market bottom on the Iran ceasefire, with Bernstein holding $150,000 as its target.

How does the bitcoin price prediction affect Pepeto?

A rising BTC floor lifts the entire market, and the Pepeto official website shows more than $8 million raised as the confirmed Binance listing prepares to open trading.

Can Pepeto outperform the bitcoin price prediction?

Analysts project 100x returns from presale to listing, delivering in weeks what BTC at $72,160 needs months or years to match even under the most aggressive forecasts.